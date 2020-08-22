Crisis on Infinite Earths Discussed Bringing in Shazam! Character and Super Friends

✖

One of the most exciting moments in the Arroverse's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event was the moment when Ezra Miller's The Flash from and Grant Gustin's The Flash came face to face, cementing for fans the vastness of the live-action Multiverse as well as opening the door to the possibility that more of the DC film universe could be seen in the television universe and more. But that Flash moment wasn't the only fun character appearance in the event. The five-part crossover was peppered with cameos, references, and appearances from nearly every corner of DC and according to The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace, there were even more characters he would have liked to have seen -- including Shazam! characters and the Super Friends.

Speaking with Discussing Film, Wallace revealed that some of the names that were tossed out for appearances included the actors from the Shazam! television series as well as the voices from the Super Friends cartoon.

"We all got to that moment very early in the process where Marc encouraged stuff to say, 'Hey, if you could see anybody you want to see in these crossovers as a cameo or maybe as a supporting role, or even as a larger role, who would it be?' And everybody, it was like kids in a candy store. We all started throwing out crazy ideas," Wallace said. "I wanted to see Kevin Conroy because he was my voice of Batman and I love him so much. I threw that out and Keto from Legends went, 'I second that!' She was very excited because she’s a huge Batman fan. So, all these names are being thrown out from other people from the Batman universe to people from the Shazam TV show from the 70's, which some of us had been familiar with as kids. You know, the Shazam and Isis Power Hour? We're that nerdy. We talked about how we could get actual Super Friends, the voices from the Super Friends cartoon. Everything was on the table. How could we get people from the Zack Snyder movies to kind of crossover and that was just a mad dream."

Of course, that "mad dream" ended up coming to fruition with Miller's surprise appearance, but that appearance and "Crisis" itself in a sense has set up the concept of the Multiverse for DC films as well. On Thursday it was confirmed that both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will be reprising their roles as Batman in Miller's upcoming The Flash movie from director Andy Muschietti.

"This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we've seen before are valid,” Muschietti said when confirming Affleck and Keaton's roles. "It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you've seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

Would have liked to have seen characters from Shazam! and Super Friends in "Crisis on Infinite Earths"? Let us know in the comments.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.