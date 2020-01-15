Crisis on Infinite Earths: Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Clip Celebrates Writer Marv Wolfman

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from “Crisis Management,” the behind-the-scenes featurette tied to the making of The CW‘s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, which concluded last night after a month-long break. The clip features a conversation with executive producer Marc Guggenheim, writer Ubah Mohamed, and veteran comics writer and editor Marv Wolfman, discussing Wolfman’s role in helping to bring “Crisis on Infinite Earths” to the small screen. Wolfman, who wrote the original comic with artist George Perez, also co-wrote the Arrow episode of the TV crossover with Guggenheim. The pair collaborated on a two-part comic book tie-in, the first of which hits comic book stores today.

His cameo was a highlight of the final hour for longtime fans of the comics. In the final chapter of the crossover, after the multiverse has been re-established (with a few changes, of course), Wolfman shows up holding a photo of The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Supergirl (Melissa Benoist). He asks them to sign the photo, and to make it out “to Marv,” as he is a big fan of their work.

This is a nice cameo, but it’s kind of doubly heartwarming when you consider that Barry Allen and Kara Zor-El were the two major fatalities of Wolfman and Perez’s Crisis on Infinite Earths comics — so he is getting to express his admiration for two characters whose publishing history he altered in a profound way.

“We never expected Crisis would be remembered,” Wolfman told ComicBook.com during a recent interview. “I’m not being humble there. We thought Crisis was the roadway that was going to take you to the new DC Universe, so everyone would just be talking about the new DC Universe, rather than the way we got there.”

That said, over the years, Wolfman said that he has come to appreciate what the event means to readers, and each time he has revisited it, he has felt the pressure.

“It’s very important to me that whatever we do with Crisis, if we’re doing Crisis, that it be as good as the original, which is always hard to do but it’s the thing that I strive for,” Wolfman said.

Besides writing “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” Wolfman is best known for his time with Perez on The New Teen Titans, which serves as the primary inspiration behind DC Universe’s Titans series. The pair also co-created Deathstroke, who has appeared on Arrow and Titans as well as in the Justice League movie.

You can see all five parts of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” on the CW website for free. Starting tomorrow, the “Crisis Management” featurette will be available digitally with purchase of Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, or DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s current seasons on streaming video on demand platforms.