Crisis on Infinite Earths: Caity Lotz Shares Bittersweet BTS Photo With Stephen Amell

Production on The CW‘s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover appears to be winding down, and fans are already preparing for the heartbreaking and emotional moments that that will entail. With Arrow – the show that essentially started the network’s modern DC universe – coming to an end this year, filming on the crossover appears to be making way for some pretty bittersweet moments. On Thursday, Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of herself and Arrow star Stephen Amell, which she says is from what “might have been the last scene” the two of them did together.

Given the fact that Lotz’s character – Sara Lance/White Canary – got her start as a character on Season 2 of Arrow, her goodbye to Amell has years of extra significance behind it. And while it’s unknown exactly how Arrow‘s eight years on television will ultimately come to a close, it sounds like fans will be satisfied with the outcome.

“The good news is unlike Game of Thrones or unlike Lost, were not burdened with having to answer a question,” consulting producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “We’re not burdened with ‘who’s going to sit on the Iron Throne?’ or “what was the island?’ so we get to do, I think, a much more character-based ending. So, at the same time, the complication for us is that we also have “Crisis” and I think a lot of the stuff that was always in my head in terms of how to end the show we’re now actually going to end up doing in the crossover instead so it’s like now what does the series finale become? But, you know, we’ve got plans.”

“I’m really excited about it.” Guggenheim continued. “The goal is to make it satisfying for the fans, but the good news for us is we don’t have the challenges that Lost or Game of Thrones had,” he continued. We also don’t have the ratings, so there’s that, too. But I feel the pain of Damon, Benioff, and Weiss. It’s hard. It’s a hard thing to do in a way that satisfies everyone. I also think, because I’ve been thinking how does one end a series, there’s what the initial reaction to something is and then there’s how it stands the test of time and those two things are not always the same.”

Arrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. Legends of Tomorrow will return in January of 2020, with the first episode being part of the “Crisis” crossover.