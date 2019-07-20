“Crisis on Infinite Earths”: Stephen Amell to Play Multiple Versions of Oliver Queen

The upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover is set to mean a lot for Arrow‘s Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), after it was revealed earlier this year that he will not be making it out of the event alive. Before Earth-1 Oliver’s story comes to an end, it sounds like we might get to see more iterations of the character. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight as part of San Diego Comic-Con, Amell spoke about “Crisis”, and teased that fans can expect more than one version of Oliver Queen in the event.

“I’m going to play more than one character in the crossover,” Amell revealed. “They’re all named Oliver.”

There’s no telling exactly what those alternate versions of Oliver Queen will be like, especially considering the ever-growing multiverse that the Arrowverse has established thus far. As it stands, Amell has currently played two alternate versions of Oliver — an older, Dark Knight Returns-style one in Legends of Tomorrow‘s “Star City 2046”, and a maniacal Nazi in “Crisis on Earth-X”. As Amell has expressed in the past, he’d love the chance to continue to play Oliver Queen, even after “Crisis on Infinite Earths”.

“If you were to ask the people that were involved in Arrow, ‘how long should it go?’ The answer would have been five years,” Amell admitted at a convention appearance earlier this year. “You would have told the flashback story and you would have told concluded your story as you caught up the flashback story to the beginning of the series. That’s the best synchronicity of the thing. That’s not the way that network television works; we kept going. I feel like we had a year that was, I would call it ‘in limbo.’ We knew it was a good season but we knew during that season, we made the decision that either season 7 or season 8 we were going to wrap it up. And I feel like the endgame — no pun intended — was going to make the show sharper. For me, it was just very important to go out strong. When I did the video announcing that we were going to wrap things up, I said, ‘I might be leaving the show but no one’s ever going to be gone.’”

“So if five years from now they’re wrapping up Show X and they were like, ‘You know what would be the cherry on top of the sundae? Would you come back?’” Amell added. “What am I gonna say? No? It’s a shitty idea that I’d say no. You do what you can. I owe a lot to people, if they need something from me they can always have it.”

Arrow‘s final season will begin Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c on The CW.