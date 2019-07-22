Elizabeth Tulloch’s Lois Lane Will Return for Crisis on Infinite Earths

More and more familiar faces are bound to be a part of “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. During the Arrowverse’s presence at last weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con, ComicBook.com learned that Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) will be returning for the upcoming five-hour event. Entertainment Weekly has since confirmed the news, while also revealing that “Crisis” will introduce us to Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois’ child.

This will mark Lois’ second consecutive appearance in an Arrowverse crossover, after she was introduced in last year’s “Elseworlds” event. When fans last saw Clark and Lois, they had gotten engaged to be married while in the Fortress of Solitude, and Lois had revealed that she was pregnant.

With all of that in mind – and the fact that Hoechlin was confirmed to appear in the crossover last Friday – some had probably assumed that Tulloch would be making her return.

“I know Tyler and I would love to come back and work more together,” Tulloch said in an interview late last year. “We, fortunately, had great chemistry, which is not always a given.”

Nevertheless, it’s hard to deny that seeing a version of the Kent family onscreen will be a pleasant surprise for DC fans, even amongst the multiverse-shattering events of “Crisis”.

This news about Lois marks just the latest character return that “Crisis” has lined up, in addition to Superman and Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer). The event is already poised to introduce some new characters as well, with Brandon Routh playing Kingdom Come Superman and Tom Cavanagh portraying Pariah. Batman star Burt Ward is also expected to make a cameo appearance.

As it stands now, the television adaptation of “Crisis” is shaping up to be a television event unlike any other.

“Yesterday I pitched to the network what the story was going to be and the best part of the pitch, we have a board that DC made up for me, which is covers from key issues of Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Arrow producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com last weekend. “And we’re like, ‘We’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this.’ Our goal is, the thing we’ve been saying, is we’re going to make a list of a 100 cool things that we want to do. And even if we only get to do 50, we’re still doing 50 cool things… This needs to be special. This is the Holy Grail of DC comic book stories, in my opinion, and we cannot screw this up.”

Are you excited to see Tulloch return for “Crisis on Infinite Earths”? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will debut across Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman later this year, and will wrap up in early 2020.