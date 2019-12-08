Stephen Amell Finally Reveals Mystery Character in Crisis on Infinite Earths

The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover officially begins tonight, and it’s safe to say fans are excited to see how the epic event unfolds. The five-episode event is set to unite characters from across the Arrowverse’s multiverse, some of whom are still set to be a surprise for fans. With the first episode of “Crisis” just hours away from airing, one very specific question surrounding the event has finally been answered. On Sunday, Arrow star Stephen Amell took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes photo from the event, which sees his daughter Mavi crowded around some of “Crisis”‘ heroes. When Amell initially shared the photo to social media in October, one character was blacked out — Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara), the future adult daughter of Amell’s Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell).

You know what might stop Crisis?… GRYFFINDOR!!! pic.twitter.com/wDenpIgaDh — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) December 8, 2019

Given when Amell first posted the photo – just a matter of weeks into Arrow‘s final season – it’s easy to see why McNamara’s presence in the photo needed to be kept secret. Midway through Arrow‘s season, both the present day and “future” Team Arrows converged upon each other, after Mia and her teammates were sent to 2019 by The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett). Since then, Mia, William Clayton-Queen (Ben Lewis) and Connor Hawke (Joseph David Jones) have all been helping in the prep against “Crisis”, which it’s clear that Mia is going to be part of in a more prominent way.

“It’s a responsibility — and it’s one that I don’t take lightly, but it’s one that I’m very excited to get to carry a little bit,” McNamara recently told ComicBook.com. “Working with Stephen, this season, has been so wonderful because I’ve gotten to watch him do just that and I’ve gotten to watch how he handled this responsibility and this legacy. And it’s been great to follow in his footsteps, in a sense.”

“I didn’t exactly know where we were headed, but I knew there would be something and I sort of love that aspect of it because that’s real, that’s life,” McNamara added. “You put your best efforts forward. You do the best you can, but the consequences and the ramifications don’t always work out the way you planned, but that doesn’t discount the good intentions that people have…and that doesn’t discount the heroic and good things that people do and put forward in the world. You can’t control the outcome, but you can control what you do and the choices that you make, and how you react in those situations. And that’s, honestly, that’s something I love about Arrow, is that these heroes aren’t perfect. Their choices aren’t black and white. They don’t always do the right thing, but they always do what they feel is best, and they do what they feel they have to do to make the choices to form the future they want to create. They do what’s best for their team and for the people that they love, and to fight for what they feel is justice. And that’s the best that any of us can do.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th at 8/7c. It will continue across Batwoman on Monday, December 9th at 8/7c, as well as The Flash on December 10th at 8/7c. Following a midseason break, the event will conclude on Tuesday, January 14th, with new episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.