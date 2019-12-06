“Crisis on Infinite Earths” Will Establish Supergirl and Batwoman’s Relationship

There quite a lot for fans to be hyped about with “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, The CW‘s upcoming five-episode crossover event. The narrative of the crossover is set to completely change the network’s “Arrowverse” as we know it, while also providing some epic team-ups between a wide array of onscreen superheroes. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, crossover showrunner Marc Guggenheim highlighted one dynamic in particular – between Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist – which will be further explored throughout “Crisis”.

“While we honor the Barry and Oliver relationship, what’s been really, really nice is developing the relationship between Kara and Kate [Ruby Rose],” Guggenheim explained. “We really just teased it at the end of the ‘Elseworlds’ last year with the World’s Finest reference, but we really get a chance to dig deeper into that and have those two characters supporting each other much in the same way that Barry and Oliver have been supporting each other in previous crossovers.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Guggenheim mentioned above, the rapport between Kate and Kara did play a role in last year’s “Elseworlds”, as the pair bonded over being female superheroes, having vigilante cousins, and Kate’s tattoos. The photos from “Crisis” have certainly hinted that Kate and Kara will share the screen more, which the actresses have been eager to see.

“I loved seeing that iconic moment of Batwoman and Supergirl,” Rose said in an interview earlier this year. “I do believe that there will be more of that. We are going to potentially do more work together.”

In addition to heroes and villains from across Arrow, The Flash, Batwoman, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow, the epic event will feature characters from across the DC multiverse. At the time of this writing, these will include Smallville‘s Welling and Erica Durance, Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams, Stargirl‘s Brec Bassinger, Birds of Prey‘s Ashley Scott, Batman‘s Burt Ward, and legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy.

Are you excited to see Batwoman and Supergirl team up in “Crisis on Infinite Earths”? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th at 8/7c. It will continue across Batwoman on Monday, December 9th at 8/7c, as well as The Flash on December 10th at 8/7c. Following a midseason break, the event will conclude on Tuesday, January 14th, with new episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.