When Does “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part 4 Air?

All week, The CW viewers have been treated to the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, an event unlike anything the network’s Arrowverse has done before. Across episodes of Supergirl, Batwoman, and The Flash, fans have seen worlds live and die, surprising characters unite, and a lot of other unexpected moments. After the significant cliffhanger that closed out Part 3, fans will (understandably) be wondering where the story goes next. Unfortunately, you’re going to have to wait a little while longer to find out. Part 4 and Part 5 of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will not be airing until Tuesday, January 14th, with an over month-long gap to account for the winter holiday season. Once “Crisis” resumes on the 14th, it will begin with an episode of Arrow at 8/7c, followed by Legends of Tomorrow at 9/8c.

While Arrowverse fans have certainly dealt with midseason finales before, the crossover being left on a month-long cliffhanger is unique to “Crisis”. Not only does the break allow for a very episodic quality (not unlike Marvel’s year-long gap between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame), but it will apparently allow for “more surprises” to be added to the last two hours.

“Crisis” follows an alliance between the characters of Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman, as they serve as the multiverse’s last defense against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett). In the process, fans have been treated to a wide array of cameos, including Batman‘s Robert Wuhl, legendary Robin actor Burt Ward, the cast of DC Universe’s Titans, Smallville‘s Tom Welling and Erica Durance, and Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy.

“I pitched to the network what the story was going to be and the best part of the pitch, we have a board that DC made up for me, which is covers from key issues of Crisis on Infinite Earths,” crossover producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “And we’re like, ‘We’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this.’ Our goal is, the thing we’ve been saying, is we’re going to make a list of a 100 cool things that we want to do. And even if we only get to do 50, we’re still doing 50 cool things.”

As mentioned above, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will conclude on Tuesday, January 14th, with new episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.