Smallville Fans Have a Lot of Feelings About Crisis on Infinite Earths Reunion

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” continues tonight, uniting a pretty epic array of DC movie and television actors in one five-episode event. The Batwoman portion, which aired on Monday night, was no exception, featuring several highly-anticipated cameos, including from Smallville‘s Tom Welling and Erica Durance. Welling and Durance, who played Clark Kent and Lois Lane on the network for a decade, played a surprising role in the event — and it’s safe to say that fans have a lot of thoughts about it. Spoilers for this week’s episode of Batwoman, “Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 2”, below! Only look if you want to know!

Midway through the episode, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) and Earth-38’s Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) traveled throughout the multiverse in search of a Clark Kent to be one of the seven Paragons. Eventually, this led the trio to Smallville, where Welling’s Clark Kent was tending to his family farm. The three of them asked if he was Clark Kent before they were quickly sent away by a Kryptonite-wielding Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer), who is using the Book of Destiny to kill Supermen throughout the multiverse. Clark then revealed that he gave up his superhuman powers in order to have a normal life with his family, which means he’s no longer affected by Kryptonite. He then engages in a fight with Lex and gets the upper hand, before Lex ultimately disappears, just as Durance’s Lois Lane comes out of the family home.

While fans have been waiting for years to see Welling’s Clark Kent potentially cross over with the Arrowverse, the circumstances of him doing so are certainly a surprise. The fact that Welling didn’t suit up in the event – and has apparently been significantly depowered in the process – evoked a pretty wide array of reactions from Smallville fans. Here are just a few of them.

SHOOK

OMG

So Happy

Legacy

The reason why theres even CWverse in the 1st place. Freaking Tom Welling! #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths #Batwoman pic.twitter.com/P3Y6djC4lK — UrbanNoizeRmx (@UrbanNoize2) December 10, 2019

Surprise

OK, wasn’t expecting that bit with Welling to end like it did. Good one, CW. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths #Smallville — Bella McGifty Pants🎅 (@StrgStyleKaiju) December 10, 2019

All These Years

Tom Welling really never getting a suit huh #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/YvBY99euik — “Then It’s Not Time” #CrisisOnInfinteEarths (@BlackKidFlash) December 10, 2019

Take What You Can Get

So…we’re not going to see Tom Welling’s #Superman in action huh? Okay I can deal with that. At least he didn’t get killed by Cryer’s Lex. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — Michael Minett (@miketminett) December 10, 2019

Adorable

Tom Welling wears Clark’s maturity so well. It’s also like he’s watching the current #Arrowverse and going, “You crazy kids.” I love it. #CrisisonInfiniteEarths — Danny Rivera (@dee__riv) December 10, 2019

Amazing

1. TOM WELLING IN FULL HUNKY ALIEN MODE



2. MARK SNOW SCORE STRAIGHT FROM CIRCA-2002 SMALLVILLE



Seriously, I have been training my whole life for this crossover#CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/leJ8pZOICp — 🎄⛄️Sara Netzley ⛄️🎄 (@SaraNetzley) December 10, 2019

If Only