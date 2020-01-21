Cut Parademon Designs From Original Suicide Squad Revealed

In the time since Suicide Squad debuted in 2016, new details on the original plans for the film have come to light. Despite assertions by director David Ayer at the time to the contrary, the filmmaker has come around to reveal that the film that made it to screens four years ago was not what he originally envisioned. As a result, a following has emerged about seeing the “Ayer Cut” of the film, much like fans who are eager to see Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League, and another piece of that puzzle has made its way online.

The latest development stems from a new piece of concept art from Suicide Squad that has made its way online, reportedly showing what the evil Parademons of Apokolips would have looked like in the original cut of the film. When asked by a fan if that was the case and this art was labeled accurately, Ayer said: “Yes basically these were parademon concepts (sic).” You can check out the art of the Parademons below!

Ayer previously alluded to their inclusion beforehand when he confirmed the original version of Suicide Squad had Cara Delevingne’s Enchantress under the control of a Mother Box, the immensely powerful objects sought by Steppenwolf in Justice League. This would have seen a legion of Parademons at her disposal, but also a very different final battle as Steppenwolf was “the original boss fight,” as Ayer previously said. This moment was re-written after the story for Justice League changed, resulting in Suicide Squad’s climactic battle being Deadshot (Will Smith), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and the Squad doing battle with Enchantress and brother Incubus instead.

This is a mock-up parademon head that was 3D printed. I shot this image my Nikon. https://t.co/MWhsoWIQnc pic.twitter.com/vTjufRaCI0 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) January 21, 2020

In the end and following those changes, Suicide Squad debuted to a 27% “Rotten” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the aggregator’s Critics Consensus saying the film “boasts a talented cast and little more humor than previous DCEU efforts, but they aren’t enough to save the disappointing end result from a muddled plot, thinly written characters, and choppy directing.” Ayer previously spoke out about his frustrations with the negative reception to the movie, alluding to studio tampering.

Despite this, Suicide Squad went on to gross over $746 million worldwide with a follow-up, the James Gunn directed The Suicide Squad now in production and set for release on August 6, 2021.

