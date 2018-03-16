CW Finale Dates, Including ‘Black Lighting,’ Riverdale,’ and the Arrowverse, Revealed

The CW has released an official breakdown of when its series will have their season finales, which begin in early April and run through the end of May.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will close out its third season on April 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Lightning will finish its first season on April 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Riverdale will conclude its second season on May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The next day, both Supernatural and Arrow will end their seasons at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET/PT, respectively.

The Flash will close out its fourth year on May 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

iZombie will finish up its fourth season the following Monday, May 28, at 9 p.m.

No official finale date has yet been announced for Supergirl, which returns from its extended hiatus on April 16 following the finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, taking over the Monday night at 8 p.m. slot it has occupied since it premiered.

The Legends of Tomorrow finale seems to be a time-travel free-for-all, with appearances by Civil War-era hero Jonah Hex and modern-day necromancer John Constantine. Franz Drameh, who played Jefferson “Jax” Jackson for most of the series, will also reappear in the finale. It is not yet clear whether any or all of those characters would recur in a potential fourth season, which the show is generally expected to get.

Pushing The Flash out beyond Arrow‘s finale is an interesting choice, as the time-travel and multiverse-altering possibilities of The Flash will likely lead some fans to wonder whether it means something happens on The Flash which will impact Arrow next season.

Equally likely, given early episodes of The Flash this season responding to events in Arrow, is that Arrow plans something huge in its finale that will impact The Flash.

Or, as in the case of Supergirl‘s delays, it could be largely practical and driven by the need for more time to finalize effects.

Both The Flash and Arrow are on hiatus for the next two weeks, but Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, iZombie, and Riverdale will return with new episodes in their regular time slots next week.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!