Unused ‘Justice League’ Scenes Could Wind up in ‘Cyborg’ Solo Movie According to Joe Morton

The topography of the DC Extended Universe almost seems to change each passing day, but it sounds like one solo film could give fans more content in an interesting way.

In a recent interview with /Film, Joe Morton was asked about his role as Silas Stone, the father of the DCEU’s Victor Stone/Cyborg (Ray Fisher). As fans will remember, quite a bit of Cyborg-related content was cut from last year’s Justice League, but Morton hinted that there’s a chance that footage could see the light of day in a Cyborg solo film.

“There was [more we shot],” Morton explained. “They completely changed the story… Unfortunately, I can’t tell you what [the original story] is because that might end up being in part of the Cyborg movie. Yes, there was a big change once they decided that they were going to do the Cyborg film.”

Given the little footage and photos we’ve already seen from Justice League‘s #SnyderCut, this is a particularly interesting notion. Several deleted segments and behind-the-scenes photos seemed to hint at more of Victor’s origin story, including a scene of him playing football and some sort of sequence with his mother. According to Morton, those flashback scenes could still factor into Cyborg in some way.

“I think the idea is to deal more with his family so you watch the evolution of him becoming Cyborg,” Morton said.

So, when exactly could we expect to potentially see this unused Justice League footage in Cyborg? It’s not entirely clear, as it sounds like Morton hasn’t received any recent updates about the film.

“I know there’s supposed to be a Cyborg movie they’re going to shoot in 2020,” Morton added. “That’s all I know. I haven’t seen a script.”

While the Cyborg solo film has been on the DC Extended Universe’s roster since the franchise’s inception, the response to Justice League and the character’s involvement in Doom Patrol have made some fans doubt that it’s still happening. Still, it sounds like Fisher has a lot of ideas in mind for how the film would come together.

“I think the cast should be diverse in everything we do,” Fisher said last November. “And I think the crew, equally importantly, should be as diverse. The representation at every level, I think it needs to be adhered to… With Cyborg specifically, I don’t necessarily think it’s about his particular story. It isn’t about black or white. I think the story is about being human, and what that means. And you can have anybody telling that kind of story.”

And ultimately, it sounds like Fisher would want to keep a focus on the cultural significance of his character, particularly within the disabled community.

“I’ve had lots of fans who come out and say ‘Listen, I can relate to Cyborg because I lost a limb,’ or ‘I have this cochlear implant,’” Fisher said last year. “It’s one of those things when you actually start seeing it, when you actually start hearing about it, that made Cyborg more relevant to me than I think he ever had been up to that point.”

