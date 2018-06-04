Does ‘Doom Patrol’ Series Mean Cyborg Solo Movie is Dead?

There’s an unwritten rule when it comes to the characters on DC Comics TV shows and in DC Films movies; an understanding, if you will. And based on what we know about the Doom Patrol series, it sounds like one Justice League spinoff is now in jeopardy.

When the Doom Patrol series was announced last month for the DC Universe streaming service, it was revealed that Cyborg would play a major role in the upcoming show. That development potentially reveals that DC Films has no plans to move forward with a Cyborg movie starring Ray Fisher after the disappointing performance of Justice League.

Doom Patrol will spinout from DC Universe’s flagship live-action series Titans, as those characters are set to be featured in the new streaming service’s first original show. When announcing the series last month, Warner Bros. Television revealed a synopsis that indicated Cyborg would play a major role:

“Picking up after the events of Titans, Doom Patrol will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.”

But with Cyborg featuring in the new series, we’re reminded of the agreement between the TV shows and their big screen counterparts.

The most prominent example of this practice has to do with Deathstroke, who has featured prominently on The CW series Arrow. But with the character’s appearance in Justice League and rumor of a spinoff film, Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim revealed they are no longer allowed to use the character on the show.

“I think you know as a result we’ve been on and off,” Guggenheim told Discussing Film. “For a time they were saying ‘you can’t use Deathstroke’, and that changed and we were able to have Slade Wilson back on the show, and now we’re back to ‘you can’t use him’. They’re working on the feature film version, it really is sort of now that you’ve got obviously Slade, spoiler alert, Deathstroke appears at the end of the Justice League movie.”

Based on this, we can’t help but feel there are no plans for Ray Fisher to reprise the role of Cyborg in a DC Films project in the immediate future. This is a major change from January, when Dr. Silas Stone actor Joe Morton said the spinoff movie was still in the works.

“From what I understand, there will be a Cyborg movie.” Morton revealed told Entertainment Tonight. “It will be about him and I, and about the family that he came from, how he becomes the Cyborg, et cetera. But from whence he came, as well.”

So what’s going on with Cyborg? Do you want to see a new take on the character, or would you prefer he gets a followup movie after the events of Justice League? Let us know in the comments!