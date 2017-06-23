Sideshow Unveils Epic Dark Knight Returns Bust As Convention Exclusive

With the Summer convention circuit upon us, all sorts of goodies have been unveiled in anticipation of July’s San Diego Comic Con. As of a part of the goodies made exclusively for SDCC, the good folks at Sideshow Collectibles have partnered with Prime 1 Studio to make a bust that any fans of the Caped Crusader will want to add to their collection.

The bust — which stands just under one foot tall — features Batman’s likeness from Frank Miller‘s incredibly popular The Dark Knight Returns run.

Featuring incredible detail, the bust transforms one of the comics that helped make Frank Miller a comics legend into a collectable any comics fan can enjoy.

As the official description from Sideshow reads:

To celebrate one of the most influential stories ever told in comics, Sideshow and Prime 1 Studio are proud to present The Dark Knight Returns Batman (Blue Version) Bust convention exclusive.

Frank Miller completely reinvents the legend of Batman in this saga. Forced to take action, the Dark Knight returns in a blaze of fury, taking on a whole new generation of criminals and matching their level of violence.

The 24-pound busts are exclusive to San Diego Comic Con and can be picked up at the show by visiting the Sideshow Collectibles booth. The bust can be ordered through the Sideshow website and should you not be able to make the show, you’ll be able to get it shipped to you afterwards.

To see the bust in its full gritty glory, be sure to click through the gallery below.

While the Caped Crusader won’t be getting another solo movie for a year or two, he can be found alongside his DC buddies in this Fall’s Justice League.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

The film is being directed by Zack Snyder, based on a screenplay by Chris Terrio. The cast features Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Henry Cavill as Clark Kent/Superman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone/Cyborg, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, J. K. Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon, and Amber Heard as Mera.

Justice League will open in theaters on November 17, 2017.