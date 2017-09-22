Bosslogic Designs Terrifying Images of The Batman Who Laughs

The DC Comics event “Dark Nights: Metal” has introduced a lineup of evil versions of Batman from across the Dark Multiverse, but none of them is more terrifying than “The Batman Who Laughs,” a version of Batman who killed The Joker, only to be infected by a toxin in the villain’s heart, which transformed Batman into the new Joker, complete with a pack of cannibalistic evil Robins.

Comicbook.com’s friend BossLogic recently did some artwork to honor the debut of The Batman Who Laughs, and it is appropriately terrifying. Take a look at the artwork below, and learn more about this crazy new addition to the DC Universe, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Batman Who Laughs is one of several new “Dark Batmen” that make their way over from the Dark Multiverse. As Dark Nights writer Scott Snyder shared with CBR:

“The Batman Who Laughs is Bruce asking, ‘What if I killed the Joker and I found out that he has a toxin in his heart that essentially made whoever kills him the next Joker, and that’s why he’s always tried to get Batman to kill him?’ It’s one of the darkest stories that we could do. What happens then, what happens to the family, all of that is in [the] Batman: The Batman Who Laughs one-shot.“

Along with The Batman Who Laughs we also got other Batman hybrids that we’ll learn more about in one-shot features:

The Devastator – A Batman/Doomsday hybrid.

The Drowned – A Female Batman/Aquaman hybrid.

The Merciless – A Batman/Wonder Woman hybrid who looks like Ares, God of War.

The Murder Machine – A cyborg A.I., based on the consciousness of a dead Alfred, which runs amok.

The Dawnbreaker – A Batman/Green Lantern hybrid.

The Red Death – A Batman/Flash hybrid.

(Click HERE for Hi-Res Version)

Dark Nights: Metal is currently unfolding in DC Comics. The Evil Batmen will be getting some solo one-shots starting at the end of September and running through October.

For More BossLogic art, check out the photo gallery above!

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!