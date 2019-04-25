The Dark Nights: Metal Red Death Batman Funko Pop Exclusive is Available Now

Funko has launched their Previews Exclusive Pop figure of the Dark Multiverse Red Death Flash-themed Nightmare Batman from the DC Comics event Dark Nights: Metal. If you can’t find it in your local comic shops, you can pre-order one right here with shipping slated for July. The figure follows the extremely popular Previews Exclusive Batman Who Laughs Pop figure that Funko unveiled last October. One of the last places you can score the leader of the Dark Knights in Pop figure form is right here on Amazon.

“Ripped from the pages of Dark Nights: Metal comes the Red Death as he’s streaking his way into your collection! The Dark Nights: Metal Red Death Pop! Vinyl Figure – Previews Exclusive features the fastest and deadliest man in the Dark Multiverse in a dynamic pose with his red lightning effects from his velocity burst around his arms and legs!”

On a related note, Funko’s celebration of Batman‘s 80th anniversary continues with the release of this Pop figure based on the vampire Batman featured in the 1991 Red Rain storyline. You can pre-order it right here with shipping slated for August.

If you are unfamiliar with the Red Rain storyline, Batman & Dracula: Red Rain is available on Comixology. The synopsis reads:

“In this Elseworlds tale the Dark Knight Detective matches wits and brawn against one of the most dangerous adversaries in literature. A plague of the undead is sweeping across the city and the police are powerless to stop it. Dracula has come to Gotham, and the streets will run red with the blood of its citizens unless Batman can find a way to defeat this legendary foe.”

You can shop all of Funko’s 80th anniversary Batman Pop figures right here (including the previously released Batman Forever Pop pictured above).

