DC Announces DC GO!, New Webcomics for Mobile Devices

DC is home to some of the most popular heroes and villains in all of superhero comics — and soon, readers will have a whole new way to experience them. On Monday, the publisher formally announced DC GO!, a new collection of webcomics that will be especially formatted for mobile devices. The imprint, which will officially launch on November 20th, will offer both a mix of original webcomic content plus vertically reformatted DC and MAD Magazine classics exclusively on the DC Universe Infinite app.

The initial crop of original DC GO! titles will include Harley Quinn in Paradise from writer CRC Payne (Batman: Wayne Family Adventures) and artists Siobhan Chiffon and Cathy Le (Archie Comics: Big Ethel Energy), Nothing Butt Nightwing by writer Patrick R. Young (Red Hood: Outlaws) and artist Moy R. Marco (West Coast Avengers), and Renaissance of Raven by writer Sina Grace (Superman: The Harvests of Youth) and artists Nico Bascuñan (Red Hood: Outlaws), Katherine Lobo (The Vampire Slayer), and Carola Borelli (Avengers Academy: Marvel’s Voices Infinity Comic). Sneak peeks of both Harley Quinn in Paradise and Nothing Butt Nightwing are currently available to read on DC Universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Additionally, the DC GO! line will include reformatted versions of several beloved existing titles in DC’s library, beginning with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee’s Batman: Hush on October 17th, and followed by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely’s All-Star Superman and Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow at later dates.

“DC has the largest library of comics on the planet, going back nearly 90 years, and with the addition of DC GO! to DC UNIVERSE INFINITE there’s now a new collection of webcomics for fans to read,” said DC general manager Anne DePies. “Our goal with the DC GO! collection is to create fun, compelling, reader-friendly, mobile DC stories that readers will enjoy on the go. Like DC Compact Comics and DC Finest, this is another example of our commitment to finding new ways to engage with fans and readers.”

“The DC GO! original comics are brand-new, weekly stories for mobile readers, with the launch titles told by seasoned, fan-favorite creators,” said Katie Kubert, Global Publishing Innovation group editor. “The first three DC GO! launch stories can only be found on DCUI on November 20th, starring Nightwing, Raven, and Harley Quinn, and will feature fun DC cameos and new characters. We know fans love webcomics like Batman: Wayne Family Adventures, so the titles launching in the new DC GO! collection were created to appeal to readers of specific genres—drama, fantasy, comedy, mystery, action, romance, slice-of-life, and more—so that there’s a type of story for everyone to enjoy.”

What Are DC’s DC GO! Comics?

In Harley Quinn in Paradise, Harley Quinn is rarely lucky in love—and after her recent breakup with The Joker, has been feeling particularly chaotic. Ivy advises Harley to lay low for a while—maybe a little R&R (recklessness and robbery) would be good for her! Good advice, right? True to character, Harley decides the best way to lay low is to plaster her face across every television in America and find true love on TV’s hottest reality dating show. Harley heads for the show’s island setting, ready to be the best contestant the program has ever seen…because she’s playing to win by any means necessary! And can she help it if she accidentally falls in love along the way?

In Nothing Butt Nightwing, Dick Grayson, the first Robin, has made a name for himself as the hero Nightwing. But after several failed civilian-identity career attempts (a bar, a gym, etc.), he lands his biggest deep-cover operation yet—as an international supermodel! He’s got the eyes of the audience, the other models, and even a few agents. But he only has eyes for one thing…the Poison Ivy protégé on the hunt to steal the expensive (and environmentally harmful) jewels around the models’ necks…and perhaps the models themselves! But can he serve justice, and serve lewks, while traveling the globe? The spotlight is on Dick Grayson in Nothing Butt Nightwing…because his first gig is an underwear print campaign!

In Renaissance of Raven, Raven needs an escape. Her fellow Titans won’t leave her alone, she just had a fight with Beast Boy, and to top it off, it’s the anniversary of her mom’s death. We find her trying to live life beyond the curse of her father. She’s over it! Raven is more than her trauma! When a strange girl in a graveyard proclaims that Raven is some kind of destined hero, she’s ready to walk away…until suddenly, she’s pulled through an enchanted portal…to the kingdom of Galonia. Raven is sent hundreds of years into the past, where she must contend with a cabal of witches and the difficult choice of helping those in need or returning home!

As mentioned above, DC GO! will officially launch on November 20th exclusively on the DC Universe Infinite app.