DC Announces New Injustice Project

Today, DC announced that Injustice: Gods Among Us comic writer Tom Taylor would be returning to the universe he helped shape into one of DC's most fan-favorite comics of the last decade. In a new prequel story titled Injustice: Year Zero, Taylor (with artists Rogê Antônio, Cian Tormey, Rain Beredo and Wes Abbott) tell the story of the circumstances that led up to the events of the Injustice: Gods Among Us video game and comic book. The series will be released as a digital exclusive, and the first three installments are available today on ComiXology, Amazon, and other digital booksellers who carry comics.

The series is digital-first, publishing twice monthly (after today's 3-issue launch) and heading to comic shops shortly after. The first three issues can be bundled for a discounted $2.49 rate on ComiXology right now.

Per an official description from DC, Taylor's prequel story in Injustice: Year Zero, “Fall of the Old Gods,” focuses the action around the Justice League and the discovery of how their predecessors covertly fought within WWII to bring down a tyrant. When the Joker finds a way to control DC’s Super Heroes, he uses his leverage to sabotage the Justice League — and the JSA — from the inside!

Injustice: Gods Among Us, the franchise, started as a video game in 2013. An intricate fighting game using DC characters, Injustice is set in an alternate universe where the death of Lois Lane drove Superman mad, making him a danger to the world, and other heroes decided to come together to stop him. The game was popular enough to spawn a sequel -- as well as a comic book series, which Taylor wrote from January 2013 until September 2016. In spite of being a licensed tie-in, and an ultra-violent "evil Superman" story -- both of which tend to turn off big numbers of fans and critics -- the book was a critical and commercial success, largely because of how deftly Taylor handled the challenges presented by both of those elements.

In the time since, Taylor has become one of DC's most popular writers, and his DCeased series -- another dark alternate timeline, this time where the superheroes have been turned into zombies -- was a big enough success to spawn numerous spinoff stories.

Injustice: Year Zero Chapter Four will publish on Tuesday August 18.

Julian Totino Tedesco provides the cover art for the series, the first two of which you can see here.

