DC Announces The New Golden Age With New JSA, Stargirl Series from Geoff Johns
It was one of the greatest times in the DC timeline, the Golden Age of heroes from the 1940s to the 1950s with the epic heroes of the Justice Society of America taking on the greatest evils and on Thursday, DC announced that in November, they will be returning to the past with the start of The New Golden Age, a one-shot from Geoff Johns that, according to the publisher, starts the strangest mystery to ever plague the DC Universe, and kick off two new titles: Justice Society of America and Stargirl: The Lost Children.
The New Golden age will come from the aftermath of Flashpoint Beyond and will see the heroes of the original Golden Age — as well as the villains — have their lives turned upside down spanning not just the past but into the far future as well. The one-shot will "unlock DC's epic and secret-ridden history of heroism" as it launches the new JSA and Stargirl titles.
For Johns, the Justice Society of America is rich and familiar territory having an extensive history writing the team in the early 2000s. Johns is also the co-creator of Stargirl, a character inspired by John's late sister. In a press release, Johns said that the goal of these new titles and stories is to "delve into neglected corners of DC."
"I'm happy to be writing these two titles, each one of them focused on celebrating and expanding the history (and far future) of heroism in the DC Universe, exploring unseen heroes, villains and adventures alongside the ones we all know and love," Johns said. "Our goal is to delve into the neglected corners of DC with this new group of titles, from the JSA to the Legion, and all those who operate between. It's the story of where superheroes came from, where they're going and why they're always needed."
The New Golden Age is a one-shot written by Geoff Johns with art by Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway, and Diego Olortegui. It will go on sale November 18th. Justice Society of America is an on-going monthly title written by Johns with art by Mikel Janin. The first issue goes on sale November 22nd. Stargirl: The Lost Children is a six-issue series written by Johns with art by Young Justice illustrator Todd Nauck. The first issue goes on sale November 15th. You can check out more information about each title below.
THE NEW GOLDEN AGE #1
THE NEW GOLDEN AGE #1
DC's future...and its past...will never be the same again. But how are Mime and Marionette connected to this? Why are Rip Hunter and the Time Masters the most unlikable heroes in the DC Universe? And who or what is...Nostalgia? Don't miss the start of the strangest mystery to have ever plagued the DC Universe.
Written by GEOFF JOHNS
Art by STEVE LIEBER, JERRY ORDWAY, and DIEGO OLORTEGUI
Cover by MIKEL JANÍN
Variant covers by GARY FRANK, TODD NAUCK, MICHAEL ALLRED, and DAVID TALASKI
1:25 variant cover by DAN HIPP
1:50 foil variant cover by MICHAEL ALLRED
1:100 foil variant cover by DAVID TALASKI
$4.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 11/8/22prevnext
JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #1
JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #1
After making their long awaited return in the pages of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #3, the Justice Society of America (JSA) are back in "Justice Society of America: The New Golden Age Part One." Or are they? A long-lost hero from the JSA crashes into our era with a grave warning...but it's too late. A mysterious and malevolent enemy has invaded the entire history of the JSA, and an all-new team must come together to defeat it. But what deadly secret does this messenger from beyond keep? Where are they from? And why is all of this happening now? Only the Time Masters know…
"There will be familiar faces re-joining the team, like Jay Garrick and Alan Scott, as well as long-lost members returning, like Beth Chapel and Yolanda Montez, and a new Golden Age legacy hero first hinted at in the end of Flashpoint Beyond. Mikel Janin is doing the work of his career on this," added Johns.
Written by GEOFF JOHNS
Art and cover by MIKEL JANÍN
Variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE
'90s Cover Month variant cover by JOE QUINONES
1:25 variant cover by JERRY ORDWAY
1:50 variant cover by STEVE LIEBER
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 11/22/22prevnext
STARGIRL: THE LOST CHILDREN #1
STARGIRL: THE LOST CHILDREN #1
Johns is teaming up with Iconic Young Justice illustrator Todd Nauck for an epic teenage DC hero event, Stargirl: The Lost Children! When Stargirl of the Justice Society and Green Arrow's ally Red Arrow discover a tragic teenage hero from the past has gone missing, they set out to find him...only to discover he's not the first teenage hero of the Golden Age to have vanished without a trace. But where have they gone? Who are they? And what does the Childminder want with them?
"There's nothing I get more gratitude from than continuing the legacy of my sister with Stargirl. And to do it with Todd is a blessing as we introduce DC's secret Golden Age of teenage heroes in a fun mini-event," added Johns.
Written by GEOFF JOHNS
Art and cover by TODD NAUCK
Variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG
1:25 variant cover by MAYO "SEN" NAITO
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 11/15/22prevnext