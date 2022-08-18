DC Announces The New Golden Age With New JSA, Stargirl Series from Geoff Johns

It was one of the greatest times in the DC timeline, the Golden Age of heroes from the 1940s to the 1950s with the epic heroes of the Justice Society of America taking on the greatest evils and on Thursday, DC announced that in November, they will be returning to the past with the start of The New Golden Age, a one-shot from Geoff Johns that, according to the publisher, starts the strangest mystery to ever plague the DC Universe, and kick off two new titles: Justice Society of America and Stargirl: The Lost Children.

The New Golden age will come from the aftermath of Flashpoint Beyond and will see the heroes of the original Golden Age — as well as the villains — have their lives turned upside down spanning not just the past but into the far future as well. The one-shot will "unlock DC's epic and secret-ridden history of heroism" as it launches the new JSA and Stargirl titles.

For Johns, the Justice Society of America is rich and familiar territory having an extensive history writing the team in the early 2000s. Johns is also the co-creator of Stargirl, a character inspired by John's late sister. In a press release, Johns said that the goal of these new titles and stories is to "delve into neglected corners of DC."

"I'm happy to be writing these two titles, each one of them focused on celebrating and expanding the history (and far future) of heroism in the DC Universe, exploring unseen heroes, villains and adventures alongside the ones we all know and love," Johns said. "Our goal is to delve into the neglected corners of DC with this new group of titles, from the JSA to the Legion, and all those who operate between. It's the story of where superheroes came from, where they're going and why they're always needed."

The New Golden Age is a one-shot written by Geoff Johns with art by Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway, and Diego Olortegui. It will go on sale November 18th. Justice Society of America is an on-going monthly title written by Johns with art by Mikel Janin. The first issue goes on sale November 22nd. Stargirl: The Lost Children is a six-issue series written by Johns with art by Young Justice illustrator Todd Nauck. The first issue goes on sale November 15th. You can check out more information about each title below.