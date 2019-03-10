DC’s ‘Black Adam’ Script Reportedly Includes Hawkman and Stargirl

The debut of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Black Adam in the live action DC Universe has been a long time coming. He’s not going to appear in the upcoming Shazam! movie, or in the second Suicide Squad, as old rumors might have suggested. However, The Rock’s take on the villain-turned-anti-hero is still getting his own movie sometime in the future, and it sounds as though his flick will have a couple of other recognizable DC Comics names appearing alongside him.

On Friday morning, That Hashtag Show reported that writer Adam Szytkiel turned in the latest draft of his Black Adam script to DC and Warner Bros. at the end of February, and it had some big names throughout its pages. The likes of Hawkman, Stargirl, and Atom Smasher all come face-to-face with Black Adam at some point during the movie.

Warner Bros. and New Line are reportedly looking to cast an actor between the ages of 30-39 to play Carter Hall, aka Hawkman, in the movie. The hope is that this actor will be big enough in size that audiences will believe he could take on The Rock in a fight, which means he will likely be the main antagonist for the film.

Both Stargirl and Atom Smasher have been members of the Justice Society of America alongside Hawkman, leading to their involvement in the film. The two characters have often been in a relationship in the comics, and the studio is aiming to cast two performers in the 20-29 age range.

Obviously, things could change if Szytkiel is asked to rewrite the script, or if certain changes are required based on other properties in the works. For example, Stargirl is about to appear in her own solo TV series on DC Universe. There could be a situation in which DC doesn’t want to see the same character appear in both movies and TV at the same time.

As of now, the Black Adam movie is aiming to begin production in March 2020.

