DC Comics Sent Cease And Desist Over Cover Depicting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez As Wonder Woman

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is making waves in Washington DC, but she’s also making waves in the comics world too, though for different reasons. Ocasio-Cortez is the subject of a new comic from Devil’s Due titled Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & The Freedom Force: New Party, Who Dis? and in promotion of the launch, the publisher has been offering up special limited retailer variant covers. One particular cover came under scrutiny for DC Comics though, being a bit too close to their iconic character Wonder Woman for their liking, and now they’ve sent a cease and desist to Devil’s Due (via Bleeding Cool).

The cover in question was the NY Collector Cave retailer exclusive cover by artist Carla Cohen, which as you can see below does bear a strong resemblance to DC’s Wonder Woman. Ocasio-Cortez has an A symbol where the typical W would go, but it’s not hard to make the leap to Diana of Themyscira.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The print run was already going to be small at 250 copies, but once DC sent their cease-and-desist notice that will now even be smaller, as DC requested the covers not be distributed, but recalled, returned, or destroyed. The cover, however, had already been printed, so while 250 won’t be available, there will be some to get your hands on if you want them, but do expect the price to jump. The cover was originally sold for $30 by NY Collector Cave and then jumped to $40 from several sellers on eBay. It jumped again to $70 on eBay, and you can bet it will make another jump over the next week or so.

If you’ve been wanting an Ocasio-Cortez Wonder Woman cover, you best be getting on it now, because they’re going fast.

You can check out the official description below.

“ALEXANDRIA OCASIO CORTEZ & FRESHMAN FORCE WHO DIS ONE SHOT

DEVILS DUE /1FIRST COMICS, LLC

(W) Josh Blaylock, Dean Haspiel, Pat Shand, Shawn DePasquale, Various (A) Hoyt Silva, Jill Thompson (A/CA) Tim Seeley

It’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the “Freshmen Force” (of Congress) vs. the establishment in this all-new special! Comic creators converge to celebrate the election of the most diverse group of freshman Representatives in history, and spare no-one in this satire that takes aim at Washington. From the house that brought you Barack the Barbarian! Featuring comics from various artists and bonus activities and games. In Shops: May 15, 2019

SRP: $5.99″