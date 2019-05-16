DC Comics Announces New Wildcats Series

Warren Ellis has been working wonders with the Wildstorm universe in his The Wild Storm series, and now he’s spinning out a new series starring your favorite heroes in Wildcats #1. The new series will pair Ellis with artist Ramon Villalobos and kicks off this August. Fans who have followed Elis’ work on The Wild Storm will be right at home with Wildcats, a black ops team that will feature characte5rs like Grifter, Savant, John Colt, and Adrianna Tereshkova doing what they do best, protecting humanity from themselves.

“The first line I wrote down for WILDCATS was: ‘Saving the human race from the human race,’” Ellis told DC. “It’s a team made up of people who have seen the worst in everybody and everything, and yet still put themselves in frankly absurd amounts of jeopardy just so tomorrow might be a little bit better. And it’s a short series, so I might just kill them all. Come and see what happens. The art is great.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Warren has created something truly spectacular with the relaunch of the WildStorm universe over the past two years,” says DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee. “There are few visionaries in our business and few still who can elevate mythos with such vitality and spectacle. Paired with Ramon’s extraordinary artwork, I’m thrilled for fans to check this outcome August.”

“From the jump, WILDCATS has always represented to me the most modern and cutting-edge approach to superhero comics,” Villalobos said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to draw fun and fashionable comics for the coolest and smartest audiences in comics. WILDCATS has a heritage of genius creators who have worked on these characters, so it’s pretty cool to be able to awkwardly put my name among theirs.”

You can check out the official description for Wildcats below, and you can check out two covers for the big launch above.

“From the pages of THE WILD STORM, the piratical covert team are here to stop humanity from destroying itself. The black-ops team featuring Grifter, Savant, John Colt and Adrianna Tereshkova have discovered that the secret space program Skywatch has been performing medical experiments on abducted innocents for decades. And now one of those experiments is about to explode—revealing a new threat and level of danger that no one could have prepared for. The covert team may have thought the world was strange before, but they had no idea—and now the stakes might just be too high.”

Wildcats #1 hits comic stores on August 28th.