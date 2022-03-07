HBO Max has released a trailer for DMZ, the forthcoming series based on the DC/Vertigo comic by Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli. Starring Rosario Dawson, the series centers on a woman in a war-torn Manhattan who navigates a demilitarized zone to find her lost son. The title was in and out of development a few times over the years, and finally became a reality when Dawson signed on, with executive producer Ava DuVernay (Naomi) on board to direct the pilot and produce the series. Benjamin Bratt also stars in the series. An early teaser was released during DC FanDome in October, but this is a longer and more story-driven look.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring this epic to the screen with my boundary-pushing partners at WBTV and HBO Max, a sublime cast led by Rosario and Benjamin, and my partner and friend, the inimitable and ever-inspiring Ava DuVernay,” Patino said in a statement. “DMZ offers up an explosive playground which, more than anything else, exalts the resilience of community and the human spirit. I can’t wait to welcome the die-hard fans of the comic books and new viewers alike to this intoxicating, haunting and inspiring world.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the trailer below.

https://youtu.be/aDsrZk9yxwk

“‘DMZ’s’ unflinching story of a country torn apart resonates eerily and profoundly amid our current state of the union,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max, added. “With the powerhouse visionary team of Ava and Roberto at the helm, bringing this critically acclaimed DC gem to life promises to entertain and inspire hope.”

The series’ official description reads: “In the near future, America is embroiled in a bitter civil war, leaving Manhattan a demilitarized zone (DMZ), destroyed and isolated from the rest of the world. Leaping off the pages of the popular comic, “DMZ” chronicles the harrowing journey of fearless and fierce medic Alma Ortega (series star Rosario Dawson), who sets out on a harrowing journey to find the son she lost in the evacuation of New York City at the onset of the conflict. Throwing gasoline on the flames of that conflict is Parco Delgado (series star Benjamin Bratt), the popular – and deadly – leader of one of the most powerful gangs in the DMZ. He wants to rule this new world – and will stop at nothing to secure that outcome. In this adrenalized and expansive drama which examines a stark political and cultural divide in American society, Alma must contend with the gangs, militias, demagogues and warlords that control this lawless no man’s land. In doing so, she becomes the unlikely source of what everyone here has lost… hope.”

The series is set to premiere on March 17.