DC Comics Fans Are Convinced a Green Lantern Ring Flew Over Australia

Early in the morning on Sunday, June 14, a green streak of light flew across the sky in Western Australia. Video of the phenomenon was captured by a few people and videos quickly began to spread. The big mystery of the entire event has left casual observers curious about what it was in the sky and why it was green. It's a very simple answer for some, this was very clearly a Green Lantern or a Green Lantern ring looking for a new host. We've collected some of the funniest responses to the supposed ring from the Green Lantern Corps below, along with a few tweets suggesting it to be other famous aliens from pop culture.

For those curious about what the actual cause of the green is, an actual scientist broke it down for Australia's Perth Now. Matt Woods of the Perth Observatory revealed that the green hue came from the magnesium on the top layer of the meteor which was burning up as it came in through the Earth's atmosphere. “It is freezing and as it hits the atmosphere it warms up and so the outer layers melt," Woods said. “It’s like rubbing your hands together, it is due to friction and that is where you get the brightness and colour from.”

Anyone eager to actually see Green Lantern in live-action does have something to look forward to though. An HBO Max series based on the title with DC TV producer Greg Berlanti and Berlanti Productions heavily involved. Two different Lanterns are set to be featured along with series favorite villain Sinestro. A version of the character will likely also be seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League when it's released on HBO Max next year.