‘Heroes in Crisis’ Is Here, and DC Comics Fans Aren’t Happy

The much-anticipated Heroes in Crisis #1 arrived today, but despite the hype for the Tom King story not all DC Comics fans are happy with how things have started off.

Warning: spoilers for Heroes in Crisis #1 beyond this point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The story features something called Sanctuary, a special place where heroes can go to deal with the PTSD and trauma they experience in their line of work. However, as the issue shows, Sanctuary doesn’t end up being a safe place. We soon discover that there’s been a mass murder at Sanctuary, one that leaves a number of beloved heroes dead — including Arsenal/Roy Harper, Flash/Wally West. If that wasn’t difficult enough for fans, the issue also reveals who may be responsible for the deaths, the hero Booster Gold.

It seems like an intriguing premise, but it’s one that fans and critics (you can read ComicBook.com’s review here) aren’t exactly impressed with. Many have taken to social media to share their reaction to the issue and while there are some positives — Clay Mann‘s art and Tomeu Morey’s colors are receiving a great deal of praise — a lot of fans are simply disappointed in how this first issue has played out.

Read on to for some of the fan reactions to Heroes in Crisis #1 and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

So disappointed.

i’m so dissappimted bc heroes in crisis was originally supposed to be a comic about heroes dealing with their mental health & trauma but instead didio is just killing characters and giving them MORE trauma :’-/ — ❥konnie (@knightsfaIl) September 22, 2018

R.I.P. ‘Rebirth’

Okay.



Heroes in Crisis.



I know the spoilers.



No, I won’t post/share them.



What I will say is:



R.I.P. Rebirth and the last bit of goodwill it had with fans.



I know that sounds dramatic and even hyperbolic, but it’s honestly going to be that upsetting for many, if not most. — Captain Marvel Talk! (@CaptMarvelTalk) September 26, 2018

Depressing, but with nice art.

Heroes in Crisis #1 is one of the most depressing comics from DC I’ve read in a long time. A return to the grim and gritty that I suppose some readers want. If you want some dead heroes, lots of blood and some awkwardly written dialogue – this is for you. Art is nice tho. — DC Women Kicking Ass (@dcwomenkicknass) September 26, 2018

Not mad.

About Heroes in Crisis pic.twitter.com/bv59SQzN0X — Rob Kitchen (@TheRobKitchen) September 26, 2018

Lots of dead bodies.

DC comics: People are gonna die in Heroes in crisis.



Me: Yeah right, it’s not gonna be that bad.



*Reads issue 1*



Me:…That’s a lot of dead bodies… — Odell Perry Johnson (@AceofMultiverse) September 26, 2018

No, thanks.

So hey, I just read Heroes in Crisis…no thanks. pic.twitter.com/NFXXfqsXt5 — Danny Birdsall (@DannyBReviews) September 26, 2018

Maybe we can joke about it?