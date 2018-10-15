DC

‘Heroes in Crisis’ Is Here, and DC Comics Fans Aren’t Happy

The much-anticipated Heroes in Crisis #1 arrived today, but despite the hype for the Tom King […]

The much-anticipated Heroes in Crisis #1 arrived today, but despite the hype for the Tom King story not all DC Comics fans are happy with how things have started off.

Warning: spoilers for Heroes in Crisis #1 beyond this point.

The story features something called Sanctuary, a special place where heroes can go to deal with the PTSD and trauma they experience in their line of work. However, as the issue shows, Sanctuary doesn’t end up being a safe place. We soon discover that there’s been a mass murder at Sanctuary, one that leaves a number of beloved heroes dead — including Arsenal/Roy Harper, Flash/Wally West. If that wasn’t difficult enough for fans, the issue also reveals who may be responsible for the deaths, the hero Booster Gold.

It seems like an intriguing premise, but it’s one that fans and critics (you can read ComicBook.com’s review here) aren’t exactly impressed with. Many have taken to social media to share their reaction to the issue and while there are some positives — Clay Mann‘s art and Tomeu Morey’s colors are receiving a great deal of praise — a lot of fans are simply disappointed in how this first issue has played out.

Read on to for some of the fan reactions to Heroes in Crisis #1 and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

