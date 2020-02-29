DC’s Jim Lee Reveals Plans for Dan DiDio Replacement

DC Comics has had an eventful few weeks with longtime co-publisher Dan DiDio exited the company. Now, DC’s sole publisher and Chief Creative Officer, Jim Lee, says that they won’t be replacing DiDio. This whole thing made news late last week as many were probably getting ready to hit the hay. When the world woke up, there was a ton of speculation about the company’s future and what could have led to the parting of ways. Well, there are a lot of questions still to be answered and those will have to come later. For now, it’s about reaffirming the things that DC Comics does well and seeing how those traits can lead them into the future. (Via Newsarama)

“There’s continually new things going on, and I look at being sole publisher now and the team I’m working with. Much more in trenches now than ever before…We’ve been with Warner Bros. for decades. The actual strategy for DC is to put publishing at center of what we do. It’s the engine of all the movies, TV, cartoons, we do. And so its my intent going forward as the Publisher, to lean into the collective years of my team.”

Lee would also take time to address some rumors about Marvel possibly purchasing DC publishing. Those whispers were all over the Internet last week, but the exec was pretty playful in his response.

“To address some of the stuff that is out there, there’s rumors… speculation,” he said before joking. “I wouldn’t put any credence into it. DC has been around for 85 years, and we’ll be around for another 85 years. I hope to be doing this panel in 85 years.”

For his part, Didio made his first public comment about leaving the company a couple of days after the initial news broke. He also posted a video to social media with all sorts of different moments from his tenure while reflecting on the joy he shared with so many people.

“Overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of love and support and it leaves me at a loss for words (first time for everything). So, instead, I’ll turn to what was said nearly five years ago on April 10, 2015 to best sum up how I feel. Love to you all”

Didio was behind some of the most successful DC reboots of the last ten years with New 52 and Rebirth. But, there were also some missteps and downsizing during his tenure as well. With Lee in place, it will be interesting to see what happens to the proposed 5G reboot and if they actually make it to readers.

Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images