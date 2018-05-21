DC Comics Announces New Looney Tunes Crossovers

DC Comics has announced new DC/Looney Tunes specials teaming DC Universe icons with the irreverent Warner Bros. ‘toons in special one-shot issues to release this August.

The quartet of titles boast talent by some of the top names in the DC talent family, each book featuring top-shelf names like the Joker, Harley Quinn, Daffy Duck, and Sylvester and Tweety Bird.

Each 48-page team-up issue include both a main and bonus story featuring the title characters and will retail for $4.99, with all four titles releasing Wednesday, August 29.

DC Comics published a run of similar titles in 2017 to critical and commercial success, pairing characters like Batman and Bugs Bunny hunter Elmer Fudd and Justice Leaguer Martian Manhunter with Marvin the Martian.

The publisher came under fire from readers earlier this month when it announced almost all of its ongoing titles will undergo a price increase to $3.99 for both physical and digital copies.

CATWOMAN/TWEETY AND SYLVESTER SPECIAL #1

“Written by GAIL SIMONE, with art by INAKI MIRANDA

Backup story written by SHEA FONTANA, with art by WALTER CARZON

Cover by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

In his relentless pursuit of Tweety, Sylvester suddenly finds himself with a new, human ally—Catwoman! Tweety then realizes that he’s going to need some help too, and recruits a super-hero of his own, Black Canary! It isn’t long before the scale of the conflict begins to get out of control and suddenly there’s a full-scale war between cats and birds that threatens to take over all of Gotham.”

HARLEY QUINN/GOSSAMER SPECIAL #1

“Written by JIMMY PALMIOTTI and AMANDA CONNER, with art by PIER BRITO

Backup story written by SHOLLY FISCH, with art by DAVE ALVAREZ

cover by AMANDA CONNER

A violent storm leaves a large crate washed up on the beach at Coney Island. When Harley breaks it open to see what’s inside, she suddenly has a new playmate to add to her cast of friends—a large, furry, orange beast called Gossamer. It’s all fun and games until a giant robot attacks them. But who sent it? Harley immediately suspects only one man, but is it really The Joker behind this destructive rampage?”

THE JOKER/ DAFFY DUCK SPECIAL #1

“Written by SCOTT LOBDELL, with art and cover by BRETT BOOTH and NORM RAPMUND

Backup story written by JOEY CAVALIERI, with art by LUCIANO VECCHIO

When Daffy Duck pays a call to the Acme corporate headquarters in Gotham City, he finds the company long gone and their abandoned building now occupied by The Joker. With a hit in progress, Daffy tries to sneak away, only to find himself in the clutches of the Clown Prince of Crime. But Joker decides that there’s some potential in this manic bird and forces Daffy to join his gang. Will he find a way to escape…or will he become The Joker’s new right-hand duck?”

LEX LUTHOR/ PORKY PIG SPECIAL #1

“Written by MARK RUSSELL, with art by BRAD WALKER and ANDREW HENNESSY

Backup story written by JIM FANNING, with art by JOHN LOTER

cover by BEN OLIVER

Facing financial and personal ruin, a desperate Porky Pig applies for and gets and entry-level position with LexCorp. Grateful to his new benefactor, Porky becomes Luthor’s most loyal employee and defender. But when a major scandal breaks in the news and Lex is called before a Congressional Committee, guess who is about to be offered up as the sacrificial pig?”

You got it! And did we mention that Black Canary’s also appearing in CATWOMAN/TWEETY AND SYLVESTER SPECIAL #1? It’s gonna be a LOONEY issue. — DC (@DCComics) May 18, 2018

Batman/Elmer Fudd was a stunning piece of work from @TomKingTK and @Inkdropinc; it made me take these one-shots more seriously. I’m pretty intrigued by Catwoman/Tweety & Sylvester. I must say, all of these make long for the return of Captain Carrot and His Amazing Zoo Crew. — Mal Thomas (@malthomas201) May 18, 2018

Didn’t think I’d need The Joker/Daffy Duck crossover so badly. You did it again, DC…You did it again. lol can’t wait to read it. — Kirigakure Neko (@kirigakure_neko) May 18, 2018

Sylvester looks great as a more realistic cat. — manos konstantinidis (@humorlesbastard) May 17, 2018

I’m going to have pig man related nightmares for awhile pic.twitter.com/VysagtIzSz — Mick (@MagicAbleHero) May 17, 2018

that Porky Pig though… Even scarier then Professor Pyg! — Sarcastic Duck (@fabios121) May 17, 2018

EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

AMANDA CONNER

BRETT BOOTH and NORM RAPMUND

BEN OLIVER pic.twitter.com/p9wKJGQ9ol — Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) May 17, 2018

DC Comics debuted a first batch of six DC and Looney Tunes crossover one-shots last summer, which ComicBook.com‘s Chase Magnett hailed as “some of the best superhero comics made in all of 2017.”

Magnett ranked all half-dozen specials, which saw Bugs Bunny crossover with the Legion of Super-Heroes, Yosemite Sam cross paths with Jonah Hex and Foghorn Loghorn, the Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote with Lobo, Taz with Wonder Woman, and the already mentioned Elmer Fudd and Batman and Marvin the Martian and Martian Manhunter crossovers.