DC Comics Is Asking Fans To Vote on Various Pitches To Determine New Series

With Future State officially in the books and Infinite Frontier now underway, DC Comics has quite a lot for fans to be excited about in the near future. The publisher has a number of ongoing series, miniseries, and graphic novels on the horizon — and it looks like fans will soon get an opportunity to help choose one of them. On Wednesday, DC announced its first-ever "Round Robin" bracket, which will allow fans to vote on a potential series from a number of pitches. While creative teams for none of the series have been announced, the series in question is expected to be published later this year. Welcome to #DCRoundRobin! One of these pitches will become a new comic book series…and it’s up to you to decide which! Vote for your favorites in the thread below👇 Visit #DCUniverseInfinite to learn more about each pitch: https://t.co/rECZhZyxd8 pic.twitter.com/AorfWXN0m1 — DC (@DCComics) March 31, 2021 The bracket represents a wide array of DC Comics' arsenal of heroes and villains, from household names to obscure characters and everyone in between. In order to participate in the vote, fans just need to select their favorite series in a number of head-to-head matchups on Twitter. The matchups are sure to get more and more contentious as the bracket goes along, but at least this vote will hopefully leave Jason Todd unscathed. So, which series can fans vote on to help decide DC's next comic? Keep scrolling to check out the initial matchups (and pitches) and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Green Lanterns vs. Etta Candy

Green Lanterns: Underworlds on Fire: A deadly outfit of space outlaws are razing the intergalactic underworld sector by sector under the command of a disruptive new kingpin, in search of an ancient payday worth becoming the target of every power player in the galaxy—including Sinestro! Green Lanterns Kyle Rayner and Kilowog are put on the case, but will Kyle be able to do this one by the book when he finds out who's behind it all?

Etta Candy: Holliday Hero, Inc.: On summer break from Holliday College, an accident grants Etta Candy her very own superpowers! Taking on the new superhero mantle of Candy Stripe, Etta joins forces with Wonder Woman, Amanda Waller, and her Beeta Lambda sorority sisters to create Holliday Hero Inc.—an all-girls agency sworn to protect and assist anyone in need. WOO WOO!

Ambush Bug vs. Zatanna

The Brave and the Bug: Crisis on Infinite Ambush: Ambush Bug must team up with some of DC's greatest heroes to survive an attack by revenge-seeking Ambush Bugs from across the MULTIVERSE who never got to exist thanks to AB's refusal to be rebooted.

Zatanna and the King of Nightmares: Something is terribly wrong with Zatanna's powers, but before she can heal herself, she is forced to confront her worst fears in a strange new spiritual realm ruled by the terrifying otherworldly foe known as the King of Nightmares.

Lobo and Animal Man vs. Son of the Creeper:

Lobo / Animal Man: Scorched Earth: Lobo. The name makes entire alien races collectively wet themselves with fear. The Main Man is proudly hyper-violent, arrogant, loud, stubborn, impatient, and ill-tempered. The best thing about him is that after he completes his contract, he leaves. Until now…

Son of the Creeper: An awkward teenager's life is turned upside down when he inherits his dad's chaotic powers. With his family in danger, Kieran Millar must save a father he doesn't know from the monster he's become.

Justice League Queer vs. Robins

Justice League Queer: Eight young queer heroes investigate a series of monstrous manifestations around the world and discover that something much more terrifying is coming.

Robins: In the Blüdhaven apartment of Dick Grayson, a group of young people meets for coffee, doughnuts, and kvetching (between long, awkward silences.) The only thing they have in common? All were once Kid Wonders. Sidekicks to Batman. Robins.

Jimmy Olsen and the Super-Pets vs. Jesse Quick

Paws Off the Justice League: When the Justice League disappears, Jimmy Olsen and the Super-Pets must save the world from certain doom by posing as the missing League.

Jesse Quick: Control: When Jesse Quick uses her speed to access an alien artifact from a long-dead civilization, she finds herself imbued with the ability to harness and control the elements around her as her former super-speed is drained. But, when the power begins to corrupt Jesse, she must decide to give up these gifts or risk becoming, quite literally, her own worst enemy.

Blue Beetle vs. Nightrunner

Blue Beetle: Graduation Day: Trapped between heroics and his future, Jaime Reyes is directionless. When the Reach interrupt Jaime's high school graduation, things only get worse. Starfire becomes a new mentor to Blue Beetle, but is it Jaime or the Scarab that's really in the driver's seat? And why hasn't Jaime applied to any colleges?

Nightrunner: Love in Paris: All of Paris is obsessed with an intoxicating virtual songstress, whose holographic stage shows are lighting up the City of Love. But when the "vocaloid" ingenue's fans start to disappear, Nightrunner must track down the infamous developer behind the eerily realistic celebrity AI.

Swamp Thing vs. Suicide Squad

Swamp Thing: A House of Secrets: When love will not die, the dead must rise from the grave to kill it. Louisiana, 1905: Caught in an eternal triangle of love and living death, the monstrous Alex Olsen; his widow, Linda; and his undead rival, Damian, vie for control of the cursed swamp where life, death, the past, and the future spiral into one never-ending nightmare.

Suicide Squad Seven: Harley Quinn leads a team of criminals—a millionaire adventurer, a stage magician, a sugar-obsessed serial killer, a delusional former superhero, a drunk assassin, a mute metahuman, and a child who becomes a monster—to stop the centuries-old Church of Blood from trying to destroy all of humankind.