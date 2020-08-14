Joker's New Sidekick Punchline Gets Origin in Upcoming DC Comics One-Shot

✖

The past year of DC Comics has brought some unexpected new things into the canon, including the official debut of Punchline. The new Gotham City villain - and sidekick to the Joker - has already made a splash in her previous comic appearances, especially as fans began to learn more and more about her origin story. If you've found yourself wanting to learn more about Punchline, you won't have to wait long. On Thursday, DC announced that it will be releasing an oversized Punchline #1 one-shot in November, which will explore the character's origin even further.

(Photo: DC Comics)

The issue will be written by Batman writer and Punchline co-creator James Tynion IV, and Sam Johns (DC's Crimes of Passion, Over the Garden Wall, Razorblades), with art from Mirka Andolfo (Unnatural, DC Comics Bombshells). The issue will also feature a main cover from Yasmine Putri, which you can check out below, and a variant cover from Frank Cho.

Facing the consequences of her role in “The Joker War,” Punchline is the story of Alexis Kaye, and how she’ll take Leslie Thompkins, Harper Row, and Cullen Row on a harrowing journey that reveals her radicalization to The Joker’s ideology.

“Back when I first introduced Punchline, I said many times that this wasn’t going to be a flash in the pan character. That I had big plans for her moving forward, that would drive big story next year and beyond,” Tynion IV said in a statement. “Joker War is over, but Punchline’s plans have only just begun. I’m thrilled to be telling this frightening story that expands her past, and sets up her future, with the amazing Sam Johns, and the incredible Mirka Andolfo. This is only the beginning!”

“Fans immediately responded to Punchline,” Johns added, “so I'm thrilled to be part of the team that gets to build the foundation of this deadly cult icon. Working with such a talented artist as Mirka means we didn't have to hold back on any of the action, horror, or romance...And when it comes to Punchline and Joker, you often need to pull off all three at once!”

Will you be checking out Punchline #1? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Punchline #1 arrives in open and operating comic book stores and participating digital retailers on Tuesday, November 10th.

