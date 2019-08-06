Melissa McCarthy Reveals Her Dream Superhero Role

Melissa McCarthy is gearing up for the release of her upcoming DC Comics adaptation film The Kitchen. As it turns out, the role in this movie is every bit the dream super hero role she would ever want to play, as the actress says that average people doing extraordinary things is what she admires most.

“I played Kathy. I don’t think you have to have a cape to be remarkable,” McCarthy told Variety at the premiere of The Kitchen. “I love super hero stuff and I love comics but I’m someone, for me, who roots for the average person doing remarkable things. To me, that’s the most powerful thing you can be.”

The Kitchen is based on the original Vertigo comic series by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle, and it looks to nail the tone and humor from the original book. You can check out the official description below.

“New York City, 1978. The 20 blocks of pawnshops, porn palaces and dive bars between 8th Avenue and the Hudson River owned by the Irish mafia and known as Hell’s Kitchen was never the easiest place to live,” the synopsis for The Kitchen reads. “Or the safest. But for mob wives Kathy, Ruby and Claire–played by Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss–things are about to take a radical, dramatic turn. When their husbands are sent to prison by the FBI the women take business into their own hands, running the rackets and taking out the competition…literally. Now they own the neighborhood.”

The Kitchen is directed by Andrea Berloff and stars Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, Elisabeth Moss, Domhnall Gleeson, James Badge Dale, Brian d’Arcy James, Margo Martindale, Common, Bill Camp, Jeremy Bobb, E.J. Bonilla, Wayne Duvall, Annabella Sciorra, and Myk Watford.

The film was produced by multiple Oscar nominee Michael De Luca (“Captain Phillips,” “Moneyball,” “The Social Network”) and Marcus Viscidi (“Rampage”). Serving as executive producers were Richard Brener, Michael Disco, Dave Neustadter, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth, Elishia Holmes, and Adam Schlagman.

The Kitchen hits theaters on August 9th.