DC Announces New Truth & Justice Digital Anthology Comic Series

With the new year on the horizon, DC is teasing a unique celebration of its roster of characters, from Earth-shattering crossover events to exciting new titles. On Friday, the publisher announced the latest title to join the fray -- a new digital-first anthology series titled Truth & Justice. Following in the footsteps of anthology titles like Adventures of Superman, Sensation Comics, and Legends of the Dark Knight, Truth & Justice will be exploring the ever-expanding history of DC Comics characters, while also serving as a platform for new and emerging storytellers. The series is expected to kick off with a story following Mari McCabe/Vixen, which you can check out the official art for below.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

The Vixen story will be written by Geoffrey Thorne (Future State: Green Lantern, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panthers Quest), with art by Chris Cross (Firestorm, Captain Marvel) and Jordi Tarragona (Catwoman, Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps). You can check out the official description for it below.

"Mari McCabe is many things: superhero, model, activist; but can she add god-killer to the list? Vixen teams up with Dr. Mist and Impala of the Global Guardians to face down an ancient deity that’s taken over the body of a scientist investigating powerful magical artifacts. Vixen will need to dig deep and use all the abilities in the animal kingdom to face down this powerful primeval threat!"

While it's unclear exactly which characters will be part of future issues of Truth & Justice, DC does tease that the series will "showcase the heart and spirit of the wide-ranging characters featured across DC's multiverse", with everything from heroes to villains to aliens to animals being possibilities.

Truth & Justice is set to debut digitally on January 8, 2021, with weekly stories that will retail for 99 cents. The first three stories of the run will then be collected into a 40-page print issue, which will be available in stores on February 16, 2021.

Truth & Justice will join an ever-growing roster of DC's Digital First titles, which include the Injustice and DCeased franchises, Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Wonder Woman: Agent of Peace, Batman: Gotham Nights, and Harley Quinn: Black, White, and Red.

What do you think of DC launching Truth & Justice?

