DC Comics x Reebok Good vs Evil Superhero Shoe Collection Drops On December 2nd
Warner Bros. and Reebok have teamed up to deliver a footwear and apparel collection that invites DC fans of all ages to choose sides between good and evil. Sneakers in the collection are inspired by Superman (Shaq Attaq), Batman, Wonder Woman, Lex Luthor, The Joker, and Harley Quinn. As you'll see, Reebok did a solid job of capturing the essence of these characters with the designs. Details about the DC x Reebok collection can be found below, including links to retailers where you will be able to pick them up on December 2nd.
The Superman silhouette is the crown jewel of the collection with a design that's set on a reissued version of Shaq's first signature shoe (Shaq Attaq) from his 1992 rookie season (includes the iconic Pump technology). It's priced at a whopping $180, but it is also likely to be the first shoe in the collection to sell out. The rest of the collection is priced $110 – $150, and includes Batman on the LX2200 running shoe, The Joker on the tennis-style Club C 85, Wonder Woman on the Nano X2 training shoe, Harley Quinn on the retro-style Freestyle Hi, and Lex Luthor on the classic Workout Plus.
Outside of the aforementioned details of the Superman Shaq Attaq, some of the design highlights from the DC x Reebok collection include glow-in-the-dark kryptonite style on the Lex Luthor Workout Plus, molded armor elements for the Batman LX2200, a hidden, removable joker on the tongue of the Club C 85, reflective elements on the Wonder Woman Nano X2, and a Harley Quinn design that couldn't be more Harley Quinn.
You can take a closer look at each of the sneakers in the lineup below. They will join a line of unisex apparel that will include graphic t-shirts and hoodies. Reebok notes that "each piece incorporates iconic logos from the world of DC and highlights the good vs. evil theme present throughout the collection." If you see something you like, you'll be able to get your order in on December 2nd. It is expected to launch in the early morning EST – most likely at 12am for some (or all) of the following retailers:
Shaq Attaq Superman
Shaq Attaq (HQ4587, $180) – One of the biggest superheroes of all time takes over Reebok's larger than life sneaker, the Shaq Attaq. Inspired by the Man of Steel himself, this version of the shoe pays homage to some of Superman's most crucial superpowers from the translucent hardware on the shoe that references his x-ray vision to the ice outsole signifying his cold breath. Available in unisex sizing from 5.5 – 13. There is also a Classic Leather inspired by Superman available in kids sizing.prevnext
Batman LX2200
LX2200 (HQ4584, $110) – The reflective Bat emblem on the tongue of this LX2200 instantly gives away the Batman inspiration of this refreshed Reebok OG running silhouette. The sneaker embodies Batman's impressive batsuit through several details including the foam molded synthetics and debossing on the upper which represent the batsuit's molded and distressed armor, respectively. Available in unisex sizing from 2.5 – 12.prevnext
Joker Club C 85
Club C 85 (HQ4573, $110) – The Joker brings chaos to the Club C 85 from the inside of the shoe which is covered with graphics referencing his ear-piercing laughter to the tear away pieces of fabric on the upper that represent the many devious layers to his personality. To further allow the wearer to exemplify The Joker's personality, the tongue features a hidden joker that can be removed and used as their calling card. Available in unisex sizing from 2.5 – 12.prevnext
Wonder Woman Nano X2
Nano X2 (HQ4585, $150) – Wonder Woman's impressive armor dictates the design of this version of Reebok's most versatile training shoe yet, the Nano X2. The upper of the shoes incorporates a reflective light creating a similar effect to Wonder Woman's deflecting bracelets and the rest of her suit's legendary construction is noted on various leather and metal accents. The wearer is gifted with an extra set of reflective laces that are emblematic of Wonder Woman's signature lasso of truth. Available in unisex sizing 4 – 13.prevnext
Harley Quinn Freestyle Hi
Freestyle Hi (HQ4572, $100) – The formidable Harley Quinn inspires one of Reebok's most iconic female silhouettes, the Freestyle Hi. The upper includes graphics that reference a range of her accessories from her legendary mallet to her roller skates. Bleeding from the heel to the white upper is a deep blue, very similar to the design of her favorite shirt. Available in women's sizing 2.5 – 8.5.prevnext
Lex Luthor Workout Plus
Workout Plus (HQ4575, $100) – This glow-in-the-dark version of the Workout Plus brings Lex Luthor's toxic kryptonite suit to sneakers. From the glowing outsole to the cracked, glow in the dark edges on the upper the shoe is sure to make the wearer feel invincible. The silhouette is finished off with a ring lace dubrae that mimics Lex's powerful green kryptonite ring. Available in unisex sizing 2 – 14.prev