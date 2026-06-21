Bleach Creator Returns With New Look at Ichigo’s Son Ahead of Anime Finale

Bleach’s creator has returned with a cool new look at Ichigo Kurosaki’s son Kazui ahead of the anime’s comeback for its grand finale. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is finally returning for its fourth and final season this July as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and that means even the creator behind it all is going all out to help celebrate. We’re finally going to see elements animated that fans have been waiting ten years for, and that includes some of the future characters who don’t arrive until its grand finale.

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This includes Ichigo’s son, Kazui, who was originally revealed in the final chapter of Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga that hit all the way back in 2016. The original run of the anime was cancelled long before the final arc could make it to screens, and that meant characters like Kazui have never made it to screens either. That’s going to change with this upcoming finale, and series creator Tite Kubo has shared new Kazui art that you can check out below (as spotted by @0ciha on X).

Bleach Creator Reveals Ichigo’s Son Kazui Ahead of TYBW Finale

Courtesy of Shueisha

This new Kubo sketch was given to fans as part of a special early screening for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity held in Japan this past weekend, and it’s certainly an interesting tease for the future of the anime series. It’s not exactly a spoiler considering that the manga’s ending is ten years old at this point, but it’s another thing altogether to have such an early sketch hyping up the character that we’re really only going to see briefly before the anime comes to an end. That is, unless there’s more.

Bleach is currently rumored to be returning to the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in the near future with a new sequel story from original series creator Tite Kubo. If this sequel does come to pass and follows up from the original “No Breathes From Hell” one-shot story that Kubo released back in 2021, it’s going to feature much more of Kazui moving forward as he was teased to be much stronger than his dad ever was in his prime. Kubo just might be getting an early start on that hype.

When Does Bleach’s Final Season Actually Come Out?

Courtesy of Viz Media

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity will be making its debut on July 25th as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm its international streaming plans as of the time of this writing. The first three seasons of the new anime and entire original series run are now streaming with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the United States, and it’s likely that the final season will be streaming there as well when it hits. But there’s a lot more to look forward to.

While it’s finally set to adapt the final arc from Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga, one of the most appealing aspects of the finale is the fact that Kubo is teasing that there will be even more new additions added to the anime’s events to further flesh out the arc. Kazui was only initially seen in the final chapter of the series, but the anime could extend that out even further if this turns out to be far from the end of the Bleach anime franchise overall.

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HT – @0ciha on X