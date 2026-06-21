After 7 Years, Crunchyroll’s Critically Acclaimed Sci-Fi Anime Ends Next Week

While the exciting Summer 2026 anime season is right around the corner, anime fans will also have to bid farewell to some of the beloved Spring shows. Although most of the shows will return with new seasons, that’s not the case for Crunchyroll’s long-running series, Dr. Stone. This beloved anime is based on the award-winning Shonen manga written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by Boichi. While the manga already reached its conclusion in 2023, the anime series has just entered its final phase. With the story closer to its finale, fans have already received answers to some of their major questions. The story will wrap up on June 25th, 2026, with the final episode.

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Since it’s the final part of the anime, the official X handle has been hyping up the show with new visuals each week. The latest one was revealed after the episode’s release on June 18th, 2026. It features Senku staring straight at Why-Man, the main antagonist of the series, and the reason humanity was petrified 3700 years ago. The epic showdown against Why-Man will be out on Crunchyroll at 7:00 A.M. PT, not long after the Japanese broadcast. It’s available for fans in English and Japanese audio with English subtitles across various regions, including North America.

Dr. Stone Is Ending After Revealing Why-Man’s Identity

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

The majority of the story has revolved around the Kingdom of Science trying to uncover the truth behind the petrification. Their search points them to the enigmatic Why-Man, who sends signals from the Moon. The only way to stop humanity from getting petrified again is by confronting Why-Man. This is why the Kingdom of Science set out on an impossible task of building a rocket in the stone world.

It took them several years, but they got the job done despite all the obstacles. The series finally reveals the identity of Why-Man, which turns out to be a major plot twist since the villain isn’t a living being at all. As the reason behind humanity’s petrification finally comes to light, the latest episode ends on a major cliffhanger, teasing the final episode of the series.

It’s the End of An Era With Dr. Stone Finale

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Dr. Stone remains one of the most beloved Shonen Jump series thanks to its unique premise and sci-fi elements, which are rare to see in anime and manga. The series has released several seasons and parts over the years, keeping the fandom alive while also raising the popularity of the manga.

Despite the manga having an abrupt ending, the series is considered one of the most critically acclaimed Shonen Jump series of all time. However, while the ending initially divided fans after suddenly changing the narrative, it has become more acceptable over the years.

With several beloved Shonen series such as My Hero Academia, Fire Force, and Dr. Stone ending one after the other, the industry is seeing a massive shift by pushing newer series such as Kagurabachi into the spotlight. Even so, regardless of how many new anime land on Crunchyroll, rarely can any series be compared to the exceptional plot and mystery in Dr. Stone.

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