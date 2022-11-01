DC's Dead Boy Detectives Adds Two More Cast Members

Amid the ever-growing number of changes at DC Studios, it's been interesting to see which movies and television projects end up moving forward. One of the most surprising on that list is Dead Boy Detectives, an HBO Max adaptation of the Vertigo Comics series of the same name, which spins out two memorable characters from The Sandman. While we still don't have a release date or an official first look at Dead Boy Detectives, a new report sheds light on the two latest cast members to join the series. According to Variety, Caitlin Reilly (Hacks, Loot) and Max Jenkins (Dead to Me, The Mysteries of Laura) have been cast in the recurring roles of Litty and Kingham respectively. The characters are described as two tiny foul-mouthed dandelion sprites who are a rude annoyance to the Dead Boys.

What is Dead Boy Detectives about?

Dead Boy Detectives offers a fresh take on a ghost story that explores loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne (newcomer George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (The Lodge's Jayden Revri), two dead British teenagers, and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace (Last Night in Soho's Kassius Nelson). Additional series stars include Briana Cuoco (The Flight Attendant, Harley Quinn) as Jenny the Butcher, Yuyu Kitamura (The Expatriates) as Niko, and Jenn Lyon (Claws, Justified) as Esther. Ruth Connell (Supernatural) also reprises her role as as the Night Nurse from the "Dead Patrol" episode of Doom Patrol.

"We are excited to be expanding further into the DC Universe with Steve, Jeremy and the Berlanti team with this thrilling new spin on a detective series," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, said in a statement. "We were fascinated by the world of the Dead Boy Detectives that Steve and Jeremy first introduced in Doom Patrol, and cannot wait to follow the supernatural sleuths in the lurid mysteries to come."

Who is producing Dead Boy Detectives?

The series is showrun by Doom Patrol and The Flight Attendant's Steve Yockey, who also wrote the pilot episode, and Arrow's Beth Schwartz. The pilot is directed by Superman & Lois' Lee Toland Krieger. Yockey, Jeremy Carver (Doom Patrol, Supernatural), Greg Berlanti (You, The Flash), and Sarah Schechter (The Flight Attendant, You) are executive producers on the series. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

"I've been obsessed with this comic for a long time, so it's a true passion project," Yockey echoed. "And Jeremy, Berlanti Productions, DC, WBTV, HBO Max – they're all encouraging me to run with every wild, bizarre, and unsettling choice. The result is going to be really dark fun."

