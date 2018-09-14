DC Entertainment Moves to New Division Under Warner Bros.

The hierarchy of DC Entertainment is once again shifting as Warner Media announced a new division being led by executive Pam Lifford.

A new announcement revealed Lifford will be the president of Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences, referred to as WBGBE. Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara announced the new division today, putting Lifford in charge of DC Entertainment, Consumer Products, Themed Entertainment, and a new Global Franchise group.

The news comes amid AT&T’s acquisition of Warner Media being finalized, with Warner Bros. playing a huge role in content creation for the media conglomerate moving forward. It’s also another step to get DC Entertainment back in line after a few false starts at the theaters and some major executive shakeups.

Diane Nelson was previously president of DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Consumer Products division, and left the company in June after going on a leave of absence in March. The day-to-day operations of DC Entertainment was then handled by Jim Lee and Dan DiDio, who serve as publishers of the comics entity. The press release announcing Lifford’s position indicates Lee and DiDio will continue in that capacity.

“With competition for consumers’ attention more intense than ever, and brand awareness and loyalty more important than ever, this is a great way to help focus on creating opportunities for fans to meaningfully interact with our brands and franchises at a level beyond the screen,” said Tsujihara in the press release. “Pam has deep experience across consumer products and building emotional connections with fans, and in the two years she’s been at Warner Bros., has proven herself and her vision. I’m excited to have her bring that vision to this new business.”

“This is an incredible opportunity for us to super-serve our fans across a variety of platforms and venues throughout their lifetimes,” said Lifford in the press release. “Warner Bros. has world-class characters and brands that are beloved around the world—from our licensed DC Super Heroes and the Looney Tunes and Hanna Barbera animated superstars to a library of over 10,000 films and TV shows—and we’re now making it a priority to bring these properties to fans in new and exciting ways. I’m thrilled to take on this challenge and look forward to working with my colleagues across the Studio to make this new business a great success.”

Lifford previously worked for Disney as a part of Marvel’s consumer products division. She will now oversee such popular franchises as DC Comics, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Looney Tunes, and much more.