DC Giving Away Free NFTs for FanDome

DC is partnering with Palm NFT Studio to release its first collection of NFTs on October 5th. Using Palm’s propriety technology, which it claims is “environmentally sustainable and energy efficient,” the NFTs look to highlight DC Comics’ history, characters, and storytelling. DC’s Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee selected the NFTs. He sees them as a thank you to DC Comics fans and an invitation to attend DC FanDome on October 16th. DC FanDome registrants can collect a free NFT by enrolling for this year’s DC FanDome virtual event and unlock a second free NFT by sharing on social media.

The NFTs depict DC Comics superheroes, including Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn. The drop includes three covers for each character in three levels of rarity. Wonder Woman fans can collect a Common (1987’s Wonder Woman #1 by George Peréz), Rare (2021’s Nubia and the Amazons #1 by Alitha Martinez), and/or Legendary (Yara Flor on 2021’s Future State: Wonder Woman #1 by Jenny Frison) cover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We spent a lot of time on how to translate and adapt these classic covers into a 21st century format such as NFTs,” said Jim Lee in a press release. “This drop pays homage to our 87 year history while visualizing a future in which NFTs play a foundational role in novel ways of interacting with DC content and unlocking new experiences.”

“It’s immensely rewarding to work with a partner like DC who understands that blockchain is more than a technology, it’s a sustainable storytelling tool that can reshape the relationship between creators and fans,” said Palm Co-Founder Dan Heyman. “What does it mean to be a fan? What does it mean to be a collector? These are age-old questions that we get to watch creators like DC answer in brand new ways every day.”

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) recently became a popular trend. Their embrace by corporations remains controversial. NFTs are digital certificates of authenticity that prove the copy of an image they’re attached to is the creator-sold authentic “original.” Many critics note that NFTs pose a threat to the environment. NFTs and cryptocurrencies that use the same technology draw considerable power to their servers. They need that power to run the recurring programs that verify the “proof-of-work” to determine each work’s uniqueness. Palm claims its blockchain offers a 99.99% reduction in energy usage compared to Proof of Work systems.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. DC FanDome takes place on October 16th.