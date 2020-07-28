Tom Taylor Reveals Another Possible Injustice 3 Tease

✖

Writer Tom Taylor continues teasing what appears to be a new comic related to the Injustice universe. The latest teaser features the letter 'N,' as well as a quote that reads "If they were still here." It's impossible to say for sure what it all means, but given Taylor's history with the Injustice comics, some are speculating that this could be a tie-in with a possible Injustice 3. Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios have yet to announce a third entry in the beloved fighting game franchise, but with the next console generation looming, it seems like the timing would be perfect.

This is the second Tweet today from Taylor related to the upcoming project. Earlier, Taylor released an image of the letter 'I,' alongside a quote from Batman reading "I think it could have been different." Notably, the second quote does not have a character attributed to it. It seems like a safe bet that more teasers finishing out the word's spelling will be released by Taylor over the next few days. Taylor's Injustice comics have been very well-received critically, and fans on social media already seem eager to see the writer return to the series. Regardless of whether or not a new game is on the way, fans still have a lot to be excited about!

Of course, if a new game in the franchise is revealed, it seems like a safe bet that it will happen in the next few weeks. On August 22nd, DC FanDome will take place, where a number of upcoming DC projects will be showcased. Reports suggest that the digital event will apparently feature the debut of an all-new Batman game from Warner Bros. Montreal, as well as a Suicide Squad game from Rocksteady Studios. If the Injustice rumors prove true, DC fans could have a lot of video games to get excited about in the very near future!

If a new Injustice game is revealed during the presentation, it seems likely that the game will appear on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Injustice 2 appeared on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Android, and iOS.

Do you hope to see a third entry in the Injustice franchise? Are you excited about Tom Taylor's teases? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.