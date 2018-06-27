‘Shazam!’ Director Trolls DC Fans With Photos of ‘Aquaman’ Offices

Fans are waiting with bated breath to find out what’s next in the world of DC Films, and Shazam! director David F. Sandberg is having a little bit of fun with that.

Sandberg recently shared a series of photos on his Instagram account, which were apparently from his visit to the Aquaman offices. As Sandberg jokes, he made sure to “take a lot of photos” — namely, the various “Absolutely No Photography Allowed” signs.

Considering the growing amount of hype around both solo films, it’s pretty easy to justify this level of secrecy. And come on, those who followed Sandberg’s various production office photos from Shazam! should know what to expect.

After the polarizing reaction to some of the DC Extended Universe‘s earlier films, the nerd world is curious to see how Aquaman and Shazam! ultimately come together. But judging by recent comments from those behind the scenes of Aquaman, expectations should be pretty high.

“[It’s] got the great action you expect, it’s got a lot of great humor, it works on so many levels.” Aquaman producer Peter Safran said in a recent interview. “It’s a testament to James’ unique vision. I think it’s an extraordinary step in DC Universe that sets it on the right path.”

“I think it’s hard in superhero movies to go to places you haven’t seen before,” Warner Bros. film chairman Toby Emmerich echoed earlier this week. “You think of how much superhero content there is in theaters and television and [streaming], it’s hard to go to someplace you haven’t been before. Aquaman and the underwater world of it all is fresh and different. James Wan has done an incredible job with his team. It’s taking you to a different place and imagining it in a way you haven’t seen before. For a superhero movie to be in that realm is cool and badass.”

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1.