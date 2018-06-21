Extended Version of DC Films Movie Intro Released

It looks like DC Films’ movie intro has gotten a bit of an upgrade.

Warner Bros.’ DC-based imprint recently debuted a new version of the intro, which runs before the animated film The Death of Superman. You can check out a video of the new intro – and how it compares to the intro that debuted with Wonder Woman and Justice League – below.

DC drops a new extended intro on #DeathOfSuperman! Which do you like more? pic.twitter.com/o6qj5MviGo — Hyper Heroes (@HyperHeroesShow) June 19, 2018

For the most part, the intro contains the same actual content, aside from a new lingering shot on the Bat Signal (something that’s interesting, considering the current hubbub surrounding the company’s Bat-related films). Some new accents can also be seen on The Flash’s suit, and Superman’s intro features a slightly different array of movement.

If anything, the main takeaway is that the intro has been slowed down quite a bit, allowing viewers enough time to fully register each hero as they come by. This arguably makes the massive group shot at the end even better, although the faster speed certainly didn’t stop fans from determining which characters were included on it.

Fans have already responded pretty well to this new-ish version of the intro, especially when coupled with the other new changes that DC has made in recent months. And apparently, fans will really start to see the fruit of DC Films‘ labors this winter, with the release of James Wan’s Aquaman.

“[It’s] got the great action you expect, it’s got a lot of great humor, it works on so many levels.” producer Peter Safran said in a recent interview. “It’s a testament to James’ unique vision. I think it’s an extraordinary step in DC Universe that sets it on the right path.”

“I think it’s hard in superhero movies to go to places you haven’t seen before,” Warner Bros. film chairman Toby Emmerich echoed earlier this week. “You think of how much superhero content there is in theaters and television and [streaming], it’s hard to go to someplace you haven’t been before. Aquaman and the underwater world of it all is fresh and different. James Wan has done an incredible job with his team. It’s taking you to a different place and imagining it in a way you haven’t seen before. For a superhero movie to be in that realm is cool and badass.”

What do you think of DC Films’ new intro? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.