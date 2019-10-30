DC’s Harley Quinn Advises Viewers To “Spoil Whatever the F–K You Want”

DC Universe is about to launch a bold experiment in the form of the Harley Quinn animated series. This very hard-R cartoon aimed at adults allows Harley Quinn, Joker, and the rest of the Batman universe to act out in ways that not even the comics ever allow them to, and the makers of Harley Quinn are clearly unabashedly proud of that fact. In fact, DC Universe has now released preview episodes of Harley Quinn to press, and the attached embargo letter has gone viral, thanks to its raw and expletive-laden instructions for how to discuss any DC’s Harley Quinn Spoilers.

In short, Harley Quinn wants fans to “Spoil Whatever the F–k You Want.”

The embargo letter for DC Universe’s new Harley Quinn series is *chefs kiss* pic.twitter.com/gvVL1kDGZX — Alex Zalben (@azalben) October 30, 2019

So there you have it, folks: You DC fans may discuss whatever the f*ck you want, when it comes to Harley Quinn. It’s not hard to understand the marketing strategy here: Harley Quinn is going to live or die on its shock and awe antics generating enough buzz to make DC fans (and the larger mainstream audience who now knows Harley thanks to Margot Robbie and Suicide Squad) feel like the series is a must-see raunch comedy event. Achieving that goal requires strong word-of-mouth from people telling others just how shocking and/or hilarious specific moments of the show really are. Obviously, it’s the kind of process that can’t flourish with people and/or press worrying about sharing those juicy details a freely as possible.

“Harley Quinn, based on the DC characters, focuses on Harley Quinn who has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City. The series features Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.”

The cast of Harley Quinn includes, Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn, Lake Bell (Wet Hot American Summer) as Poison Ivy, Rahul Kohli (iZombie) as Scarecrow, Sanaa Lathan (The Twilight Zone) as Catwoman, Diedrich Bader (Veep) as Batman, Tony Hale (Arrested Development, Veep) as Doctor Psycho, and Chris Meloni (Happy!, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) as Commissioner Gordon. Ron Funches (Powerless), JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Wanda Sykes (Black-ish), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), and Jim Rash (Mike Tyson Mysteries) have all been cast in currently-unknown roles.

DC Universe’s Harley Quinn hits the service on November 29th.