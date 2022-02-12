DC Just Gave Harley Quinn SPOILER’s Superpowers

While Harley Quinn has only been in the DC universe since the 1990s, she has undeniably become a popular character, inspiring movies, animated series, and countless comics. Harley’s story hasn’t been afraid to go into some unexpected and wide-ranging places, while keeping her unique personality at the center. That was especially the case in her installment of Strange Love Adventures #1, which saw her develop a romantic bond — and a sharing of powers — with a well-known DC antihero. Spoilers for the “Lightning in a Bottle” story from Strange Love Adventures #1, by Stephanie Phillips, Jon Sommariva, Rex Lokus, and Pat Brosseau below! Only look if you want to know!

The story opened with Harley in a Birds of Prey-like train of thought following her most recent breakup from The Joker. Instead of blowing up ACE Chemicals, Harley elected to vandalize the Hall of Justice with spray paint, which courted the ire of Shazam!. The pair fought and Harley was thrown in prison, but was broken out by Black Adam, who wanted Harley to operate as the queen of Kahndaq alongside him. Black Adam not only asked for Harley’s hand in marriage, but he offered to give her the power of Shazam! if she accepted. Harley then agreed, getting the powers of Shazam! for a day and a snazzy suit — only to break off her relationship with Black Adam and get depowered after the Joker attempted to reconcile their relationship.

The story ended with Poison Ivy, who Harley had been recounting the entire story to, questioning whether or not it really happened. The pair then went in for a kiss, which led to a small jolt of electricity leaving Harley’s lips, seemingly hinting that she still had some inkling of the powers.

The story not only creates an unexpected pairing out of Harley and Black Adam, but it proves just how narratively malleable Harley can be as a character, as she is exactly the character who would — albeit briefly — be incredibly entertaining with the powers of Shazam!.

Strange Love Adventures #1 is now available wherever comics are sold.