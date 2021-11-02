DC Just Made a Major Change to Two Justice League Members

If decades of canon have proved anything, it’s that the members of the Justice League have been through some weird things. The heroes of DC’s premiere super-team have been through all kinds of wacky and otherwordly adventures, stretching from the Golden Age to the present day. That seems to be the case in one of DC’s most recent series, Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target, which threw two Justice League mainstays into an unexpected situation. Spoilers for Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target #1, from Brandon Thomas, Ronan Cliquet, Ulises Arreola, and Josh Reed below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue is bookended by the organization Scorpio conducting tests on new technology, which appears to have the ability to transport objects from the past to the present — and seemingly, accidentally combine DNA if they do so. Then, two years later, the reader follows Green Arrow as he dives to Atlantis, eventually culminating in him coming face to face with Aquaman. As we quickly learn, things aren’t as they seem, as Arthur Curry is actually the Green Arrow in this scenario, while Oliver Queen is Aquaman — and neither knows how they got to be switched.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the two spar, they come to the consensus that they can work together to get to the bottom of their scenario. Oliver and Arthur return to the surface world, referring to each other as “Oliver Curry” and “Arthur Queen.” As the issue’s ending suggests, the pair’s switcheroo might be a result of Scorpio’s experiments, and the group’s leader hopes to have them “back” very soon.

This twist adds a whole other layer to the narrative of Deep Target, one that readers might not be able to telegraph as they read through the issue for the first time. The twist of Oliver and Arthur inexplicably swapping bodies, abilities, and lives is clever on several levels — both because the two sport similar blonde facial hair, making the switcheroo a genuine visual surprise. Plus, the DC histories of Green Arrow and Aquaman have always run somewhat concurrently to one another, as both debuted eighty years ago in separate stories of the exact same issue of More Fun Comics.

What do you think of the reveal behind Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!