DC League of Super-Pets Now Available on Digital





DC League of Super-Pets is now available on digital for home viewing. The star-studded animated film will finally be allowed to stream for fans. That stacked cast includes: Keanu Reeves, John Krasinski, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, Diego Luna Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, and Marc Maron. Parents can enjoy the adventure alongside the younger ones from the comfort of their living rooms. While the film opened well enough for an animated feature. Warner Bros. Discovery is probably hoping for a nice long shelf life for this gaggle of Super-Pets. Animated movies tend to have some massive appeal for kids at home with repeated viewings. So, if that sounds like a great time, Super-Pets is available on digital now.

Comicbook.com previously spoke to director Jared Stern about his film. In tracing the origins of Super-Pets, he revealed that the studio was very excited about the prospect of utilitizing these characters in this capacity.

"I was working already at Warner Bros. and with DC, and I knew of the Super-Pets. I smushed those two ideas together. That's the origin story of this perhaps origin story of our Super-Pets in our movie," Stern explained. "And so from there, I knew that I wanted a bunch of pets in a Metropolis animal shelter and it made sense for there to be a dog, obviously, like Ace, and perhaps there could be a squirrel like Chip and a turtle like Merton. And so it just fit with pets that you could find in a Metropolis shelter as I was digging. I wish we could have used all of the great pets in the DC canon, there's a lot."

He added, "We love the original Legion of Super-Pets like Comet and Beppo, but they're Superman-centric. We wanted to get into potential pets for the whole Justice League. Our origin story delves into rescue pets who need a home so we leaned into DC animals who'd make sense at a Metropolis shelter, and just maybe match up with our Justice League."

DC Comics has a synopsis for Super-Pets: "Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag group of animals to master their own newfound powers for a rescue mission."

