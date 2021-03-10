DC Makes Surprising Addition to the Batcave

✖

This week DC Comics published Batman: Urban Legends #1, a new anthology series set in Gotham with stories from various creators and featuring the many Bat-adjacent characters that live there. The main story comes from Daredevil writer Chip Zdarsky and artists Eddy Barrows & Eber Ferreira and focuses primarily on Red Hood and Batman. Titled "Cheer," the story tells the tale of Bruce and his former sidekick approaching an investigation from different ends but the story flashes back to a time when Jason was still in training and reveals a shocking addition to the Batcave with something Batman actively hates.

In the brief scene set when Jason is a kid, the youngster is moping around the Bat-Cave wondering when his training will be done and he can go out as Robin with Batman. While walking through the equipment room Jason stumbles upon a button that opens a hidden compartment, one that's filled to the brim with carefully placed firearms. As we all know, Batman has a....distaste for guns. Naturally as soon as this door opens Batman appears and tells Jason he's not allowed in there, with the youngster immediately confronting him that he thought he hated guns.

(Photo: DC COMICS)

"I do," Batman says. "But I still need to know them. For my forensics work. And I need to master everything including the things I hate. Guns are a coward's weapon and we will not be cowards."

It's certainly a chocking addition to see in full in the Bat-Cave, but considering Batman's status as the World's Greatest Detective it's a smart thing to see as part of his tool box.

You can find the full cover and solicitation for the next issue below!

(Photo: DC COMICS)

Batman: Urban Legends #2

written by CHIP ZDARSKY, MATTHEW ROSENBERG, BRANDON THOMAS, and CECIL CASTELLUCCI

art by EDDY BARROWS, RYAN BENJAMIN, MAX DUNBAR, and MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

cover by HICHAM HABCHI

variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ON SALE 4/13/21

$7.99 US | 64 PAGES | FC | DC

The new Batman anthology series continues! In part two of Chip Zdarsky and Eddy Barrows's epic Batman/Red Hood story, Jason Todd has taken a man's life, and now his mission is to keep the dead man's young son safe. But Batman plans to take down Jason before he can make another mistake.

Then, in chapter two of Matthew Rosenberg and Ryan Benjamin's senses-shattering tale, Cole Cash earns his pay as personal bodyguard to billionaire Lucius Fox, but what led him to Gotham in the first place? How does the mysterious HALO Corporation play into it all? And which Bat-Family character does he have an unfortunate meeting with in this chapter?

And in part two of Brandon Thomas and Max Dunbar's epic Outsiders story, see Katana's perspective on what brought the Outsiders to Japan, who wants her dead, and what her ultimate punishment will be for no longer having her husband's spirit in the Soultaker sword.

Plus, Barbara Gordon has identified a citywide system hack from a foe she faced before as Batgirl…but this time around, Babs may have found a way to defeat her for good as Oracle!