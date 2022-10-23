DC Making Big Change to Bane in 2023 Comic
DC has released the full solicitation for their January 2023 releases and with it debuted a first look at the next chapter in the Batman – One Bad Day series of one-shots. A collection of villain centric stories, the January '23 issue will be focused on none other than Bane. With the publication of the new issue however DC will be making a pretty major change to Bane as they flash-forward to the future of the Batman villain and deliver us something wild; three words: Old Man Bane. Check out the full solicitation and all the variant covers for Batman – One Bad Day: Bane #1 below.
The Flash and Dark Crisis writer Joshua Williamson pens the new one shot which has Howard Porter on artistic duties. According to the solicitation the series will follow a washed-up older Bane who wrestles men in Batman costumes for money every night, only to learn that a new source of Venom has been discovered in the world. Batman – One Bad Day: Bane #1 arrives in comic shops on January 17, 2023. Previous One Bad Day comics that have been published include The Riddler, Two-Face, and The Penguin, with Mr. Freeze scheduled to premiere in November and Catwoman arriving in December.
Bane: One Bad Day #1
Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
Art and cover by HOWARD PORTER
Variant cover by JIM LEE, SCOTT WILLIAMS, and ALEX SINCLAIR
1:25 variant cover by LIAM SHARP
1:50 variant cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON
1:100 variant cover by BRIAN BOLLAND
Premium variant cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and ARIF PRIANTO
$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige
(all covers are card stock)
ON SALE 1/17/23
A PAST, PRESENT, AND FUTURE DESTROYED BY VENOM!
Bane broke the Bat-he's one of the only villains to ever truly vanquish the Dark Knight-but is that all he's ever accomplished? Decades from now, Bane is a washed-up wrestler reliving his glory days in the ring, defeating someone dressed like Batman every day. But when he discovers that there's a new source of Venom in the world, he'll do everything he can to shut down the facility it's coming from for good and make sure that no one takes the poison that ruined his life. An epic saga set throughout Bane's life, expanding on the hopes, dreams, regrets, and failures of one of DC's most legendary villains, brought to you by the iconic creative team of Joshua Williamson (Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, The Flash) and Howard Porter (The Flash, Justice League).