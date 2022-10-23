DC Making Big Change to Bane in 2023 Comic

DC has released the full solicitation for their January 2023 releases and with it debuted a first look at the next chapter in the Batman – One Bad Day series of one-shots. A collection of villain centric stories, the January '23 issue will be focused on none other than Bane. With the publication of the new issue however DC will be making a pretty major change to Bane as they flash-forward to the future of the Batman villain and deliver us something wild; three words: Old Man Bane. Check out the full solicitation and all the variant covers for Batman – One Bad Day: Bane #1 below.

The Flash and Dark Crisis writer Joshua Williamson pens the new one shot which has Howard Porter on artistic duties. According to the solicitation the series will follow a washed-up older Bane who wrestles men in Batman costumes for money every night, only to learn that a new source of Venom has been discovered in the world. Batman – One Bad Day: Bane #1 arrives in comic shops on January 17, 2023. Previous One Bad Day comics that have been published include The Riddler, Two-Face, and The Penguin, with Mr. Freeze scheduled to premiere in November and Catwoman arriving in December.