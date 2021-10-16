DC Announces Milestone Animated Movie

A Milestone Media animated feature is in development and even more was announced at DC FanDome. DC Comics just gave Milestone fans a wild gift as there will be so much content for the community in 2022. An all-new Blood Syndicate comic book series is scheduled for next year. There’s also an amazing Milestone Compendium coming in 2022 as well. The Black History Anthology will be a must-have for fans of these characters. However, a lot of fans will still be processing a full-length animated feature set in the Dakotaverse. The fictional city was the home of Static in the comics and the beloved 2000s show Static Shock. (If you want to get an idea of what we’re talking about here, the entire series is up on HBO Max right now.) Brandon Thomas (Hardware Season One) will be writing the screenplay for the Milestone movie as well. That should help ease some of the worries for fans who thought that things might be too tilted towards Virgil in the new movie.

“This has been the thing that Milestone fans have been dreaming about for a long time, and we’re happy to give it to you, finally,” said Cowan.

The Blood Syndicate comic was something that people were wondering about for a while. As the Season One titles for DC got announced, it was only a matter of time before these characters got another chance to shine. Both Denys Cowan and Reggie Hudlin revealed that Season Two is already in the works. So, fans of Icon and Rocket, Hardware, and Static will be seeing an increased level of connectivity across the Dakotaverse.

On the Milestone Compendium front, the series begins on February 1, 2022. There will be more issues but the first one is a 1,300-page softcover book that serves as a brilliant introduction to the Milestone characters for readers just beginning their journey. Cowan is featured along with Dwayne McDuffie, Ivan Velez, Frazier Irving, M.D. Bright, and John Rozum. In the compendium sit Blood Syndicate #1-12, Hardware #1-12, Icon #1-10, Static #1-8, Zombi #1-8, and Shadow Cabinet #0.

