DC Movie Slate on Display at CinemaCon

DC's upcoming slate of releases, including The Flash, Black Adam, and more, is on full display at CinemaCon this week, with Twitter user Dominic Hernandez sharing some early images from the event, including one of an elaborate backdrop for DC posters. Featuring the recently-updated release dates, this display likely suggests that Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, Black Adam, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash, and League of Super-Pets are likely to be a big part of Warner's presentation at the convention. Whethere anything else will be discussed -- such as a release date and venue for Batgirl, which seems to be reliant on The Flash for its continuity -- is not yet clear.

It's probably not likely fans will get a ton of new information. The Warner Bros. Discovery merger just recently went through, and it seems that the DC brand is in a good deal of flux right now. A few clips or a teaser trailer or two, though, might not be an unreasonable thing to think might be on the way. The fact that there are movies still scheduled for release in 2022, which have had fairly little revealed, seems like an opportunity.

The next DC release will, like The Batman before it, be one that features some big-name characters but does not have to interact with any kind of shared DC film universe. DC League of Super-Pets features an all-star cast that includes Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Super-Dog, in an animated kids' movie where a team of super-powered pets have to save the Justice League -- and the world -- from Lex Luthor's bald guinea pig.

Black Adam stars Johnson again, this time as the titular antihero, whose mythology is deeply intertwined with Shazam's. That movie will introduce the DC Films universe's take on the Justice Society of America, including Atom-Smasher (Noah Centineo), Isis (Sarah Shahi), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Hawkman (Aldis Hodge). The Suicide Squad's Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) will also have a role.

Shazam!: The Fury of the Gods will reunite the Shazamily, but this time add Atlas (Rachel Zegler), Kalypso (Lucy Liu) and Hespera (Helen Mirren) as those titular furious gods.

Details on The Flash and Aquaman are fairly sparse so far, but The Flash will reintroduce Michael Keaton's Batman, as well as bringing Sasha Calle on board as Supergirl.

