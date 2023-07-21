DC Multiverse Batman Ultimate Movie Collection Set Includes 6 Figures And a Bat-Signal

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's San Diego Comic-Con 2023 time, and McFarlane Toys has been busy. They've released SDCC exclusives that are hard to get, they've released standard exclusives that are hard to get, and they released a Batman and Spawn 2-pack based on Todd McFarlane comic book designs that you can find below. However, let's start with the Batman set that they launched today as part of the Warner Bros. 100th anniversary celebration. It's a giant one that includes 6 action figures from WB Batman films and a working Bat-Signal. McFarlane Toys is often criticized for cranking out an endless stream of Batman figures, so you could say that this set is one of the the most on-brand things that they've ever done.

The collection includes 7-inch Batman figures based on the Batsuits worn by Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Val Kilmer, Robert Pattinson, and George Clooney in their respective films Batman (1989), The Dark Knight, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Batman Forever, and The Batman. The set also comes with a light-up Bat-Signal that includes 4 interchangeable Bat-Symbol discs and a detailed gargoyle base. Though many of the figures appear to be slight upgrades from previously released versions, they do include fabric capes this time around. The addition of the Bat-Signal with lenses that represent each Batman is also a nice touch. If you want to add it to your collection, you can pre-order the set here at Entertainment Earth for $119.99 with free US shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. It's also available here on Amazon.

DC Multiverse Batman and Spawn Todd McFarlane 7-Inch Action Figure 2-Pack ($49.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "The DC Multiverse Batman and Spawn Based on Comics by Todd McFarlane 7-Inch Action Figure 2-Pack features the two heroes facing off against one another in their comic inspired outfits. Fully articulated, Batman includes extra hands and batarang while Spawn includes a large sword. Set the scene with the specialized display base with a backdrop. Also included are 2x standard display bases and 2x art cards with character biographies."

Note that the standard exclusive that we referred to earlier is the Batman and Batmobile 2-pack inspired by Tim Burton's 1989 Batman film starring Michael Keaton. It's an Amazon exclusive that sold out in minutes both times it was restocked. That said, you'll want to keep tabs on the link below – we expect additional restocks will happen down the line.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Batman & Batmobile Gold Label 2pk – Pre-order on Amazon: Set includes 7-inch Michael Keaton Batman figure and a Batmobile with a canopy that slides open for cockpit access (the vehicle can accommodate the Batman figure). An art card is also included.