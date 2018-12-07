DC Multiverse Lynda Carter Wonder Woman Figure Now Available

Attention collectors – the Mattel DC Multiverse Lynda Carter Wonder Woman Signature Collection action figure is in stock at Entertainment Earth for $27.99 with free shipping (arrives before Christmas if you hurry). This is a unique figure that’s really hard to find outside of eBay right now, so take advantage of this opportunity to score it without a markup while you can. The odds of a sell out are very high.

The official description for the Lynda Carter Wonder Woman figure reads:

“All-time favorite DC Super Heroes are now available as deluxe action figures! From the hit Wonder Woman TV series comes this 6.5″ scale action figure with 23 points of articulation, signature details, a cloth cape and her legendary Lasso of Truth. Special features include extra hands to create exciting battle poses and an iconic display base with a flight stand and diorama background. You can also choose Batman from Batman Forever and the Flash from his hit TV series. These collectors’ quality action figures make unique gifts for fans of all ages.”

If you’re interested in the previous figures in the series, The Flash (’90s version) and Batman Forever figures in this series are available from Amazon. However, the Lynda Carter figure is something that collectors have been waiting for and it will likely be harder to find / more expensive as time goes on.

